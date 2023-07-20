Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar announce first new album in 23 years alongside tour

Keanu Reeves is back in business with his rock band Dogstar. Picture: Getty/Dogstar/Facebook

By Thomas Edward

Keanu Reeves really is a man of many talents.

Whether he's a leather-clad kung-fu fighter, a lone cop trying to halt a bus speeding into oblivion, or a retired hitman returning for one last job, he can seemingly do it all.

Of course, they were just the film characters we referred to (from The Matrix, Speed, and John Wick respectively), but Keanu Reeves is also a rock star.

"Hollywood's ultimate introvert" has been a favourite of box office cinema for over thirty years now because, and is as much loved personality off the screen as he is on it.

Whether it's his insistence on dodging the Hollywood lifestyle in favour of a more humble living riding motorcycles or catching the subway to work, his casual charm, or his dedication to charitable causes, Keanu can do no wrong in the eyes of his fans.

Now his many global fans will be kicking themselves after his rock band Dogstar announced their first new music in nearly a quarter of a century.

Keanu will be dusting off his bass guitar once again after the band has been working on a new album with accompanying tour dates also revealed.

Keanu Reeves has reunited his rock band Dogstar for the first time in over two decades. Picture: Brian Bowen Smith

Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees is the name of Dogstar's third studio album, and is set for release on 6th October 2023 via their own label Dillon Street Records. Pre-order the album here.

The three-piece alt-rock band consisting of guitarist/singer Bret Domrose, drummer Rob Mailhouse, and Keanu Reeves on bass have also revealed their brand new single.

'Everything Turns Around' is the first taste of new music from Dogstar in twenty-three years, having debuted the song at their reunion show at BottleRock Festival back in May.

Keanu told Billboard after the performance that "it's something I've always missed" performing in a band, and "it’s a space that I love, and a space that I tried to protect" away from the trappings of Hollywood.

Talking about their new single, album, and first tour in two decades, Dogstar said in a press release: "We are so excited to re-introduce Dogstar with our new single 'Everything Turns Around'".

"It feels like a fun summer song to us. It has an uplifting message and a positive vibe that hopefully makes your day a little bit lighter," they continued.

"It’s one of our favourite songs to play live and can’t wait to share it on our upcoming tour."

Dogstar first formed during the early 1990s, releasing their debut album Our Little Visionary in 1996 with their follow-up album Happy Ending coming in 2000.

They would eventually split up a couple of years later and go their separate ways when Keanu's career in Hollywood intensified.

Dogstar's North American tour starts in August 2023 and runs right through till December, with a handful of shows in Japan also announced in between.

There's no news of any potential tour dates in the UK and Europe just yet, but see the full list of dates below:

August 2023:

10 – Hermosa Beach, CA, Saint Rocke

11 – Phoenix, AZ, Crescent Ballroom

12 – Las Vegas, NV, Brooklyn Bowl

15 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex

17 – Denver, CO, Marquis Theatre

18 – Boulder, CO, The Fox Theatre

19 – Aspen, CO, Belly Up

22 – Napa, CA, Uptown Theatre

23 – Menlo Park, CA, The Guild Theatre

24 – San Luis Obispo, CA, Fremont Theater

26 – Ventura, CA, Ventura Music Hall

27 – Solana Beach, CA, Belly Up

28 – Santa Ana, CA, The Observatory

September 2023:

5 - Osaka, Japan

6 - Yokohama, Japan

7 - Yokohama, Japan

November 2023:

30 – Los Angeles, CA, Troubadour

December 2023:

3 – San Francisco, CA, The Great American Music Hall

5 – Sacramento, CA, Crest Theatre

7 – Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall

8 – Detroit, MI, The Majestic Theatre

9 – Toronto, ON, Lee’s Palace

11 – Brooklyn, NY, Music Hall of Williamsburg

12 – Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club

14 – Philadelphia, PA, Underground Arts

15 – Washington, DC, The Howard Theatre

16 – Norfolk, VA, The NorVa

18 – Charlotte, NC, The Underground

19 – Atlanta, GA, Center Stage

20 – Nashville, TN, Brooklyn Bowl