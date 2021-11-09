Quantum Leap actor Dean Stockwell dies, aged 85

9 November 2021, 10:42

Dean Stockwell was best known for his role as Albert "Al" Calavicci in sci-fi series Quantum Leap.
Dean Stockwell was best known for his role as Albert "Al" Calavicci in sci-fi series Quantum Leap. Picture: TCM

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Dean Stockwell, the US actor whose career spanned seven decades has passed away aged 85.

He died on Sunday peacefully at home according to sources representing the actor.

Arguably most recognised in his leading role as Albert "Al" Calavicci in US science-fiction series Quantum Leap, Stockwell also appeared films like Air Force One alongside Harrison Ford, and featured in David Lynch films Dune and Blue Velvet.

He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 1988 Academy Awards after his superb performance in Married To The Mob.

Born 1936 on 5th March, Robert Dean Stockwell's first foray into fame came as a child actor, featuring in films like Anchors Aweigh in 1945, The Green Years in 1946, Gentlemen's Agreement in 1947, and Kim in 1950.

Dean Stockwell later appeared next to his Quantum Leap co-star Scott Bakula in NCIS: New Orleans. (Photo by Skip Bolen/CBS via Getty Images)
Dean Stockwell later appeared next to his Quantum Leap co-star Scott Bakula in NCIS: New Orleans. (Photo by Skip Bolen/CBS via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Stockwell then moved on to Broadway during his teens, featuring in the play and screen version of Compulsion. He was later nominated for Best Actor at the 1962 Cannes Film Festival for his portrayal of Edmund Tyrone in Long Day's Journey into Night alongside Katherine Hepburn.

He then distanced himself from the trapping of Hollywood throughout the remainder of the 1960s, living amongst hippies in Topanga Canyon with artists and musicians, one of which was Neil Young.

"I did some drugs and went to some love-ins," he later said. "The experience of those days provided me with a huge, panoramic view of my existence that I didn't have before. I have no regrets."

Dean Stockwell in 1970. (Photo by: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Dean Stockwell in 1970. (Photo by: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images). Picture: Getty
Dean Stockwell in 1959 film Compulsion. (Photo by �� John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
Dean Stockwell in 1959 film Compulsion. (Photo by �� John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

On his return to acting several years later, Stockwell featuring in a number of major movies such as Wim Wenders' Paris, Texas, Dennis Hopper's The Last Movie, David Lynch's Dune and Blue Velvet, and Married to the Mob for which he garnered his Academy Award nomination.

Talking about his critically acclaimed performance, Stockwell later said it was "the favourite part I've ever had in a film. I just felt that that part was just perfect for me and I had a way to approach it that I thought was just right and it turned out that way."

His greatest recognition, however, came as the role of Albert "Al" Calavicci in Quantum Leap as a second lead next to Scott Bakula.

During the show's running time from 1989-1993, Stockwell earned multiple nominations for Golden Globes and Primetime Emmy Awards, and was bestowed with his own star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in February 1992.

Later in life, Stockwell became an artist in collage and sculpture, and was an "avowed environmentalist". He fully retired from acting in 2015 having suffered a stroke.

