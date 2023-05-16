Shakira insists her family comes first after Tom Cruise dating rumours emerge

16 May 2023, 15:11 | Updated: 16 May 2023, 15:12

Is love in the air between Top Gun Tom Cruise and Colombian superstar Shakira?
Is love in the air between Top Gun Tom Cruise and Colombian superstar Shakira? Picture: Getty

The F1 Grand Prix wasn't the only thing racing last weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hearts were certainly racing and tongues were wagging after Shakira was spotted alongside Tom Cruise at the iconic racing car event in Miami.

After her painful split from ex-husband and former Barcelona football player Gerard Pique last June after 12 years together, the Colombia star has kept her romances close to her chest.

The 'Whenever, Wherever' singer left Pique after it was revealed he'd been cheating on her with a younger woman.

Shakira and Pique share two children, Milan and Sasha, together and said she "had dreams of a family where the children had a mum and dad under the same roof", but that wasn't to be.

But the 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker recently opened up about the acrimonious split, saying she has come out of it feeling "strengthened".

She said she had bought into the "story" that a woman needs a man but later declared: "I now feel complete because I depend on myself."

Now she's been quick to address any rumours about a potential romance with Top Gun movie legend Cruise.

AUTO-PRIX-F1-USA
AUTO-PRIX-F1-USA. Picture: Getty
Tom Cruise and Shakira have set tongues wagging over a potential romance. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Tom Cruise and Shakira have set tongues wagging over a potential romance. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

A family friend Ana Lourdes Martinez told the Page Six website that there was "chemistry" between Cruise and Shakira.

But she also confirmed that "when friends are in Miami, they get together. The press wants to create a romance, but she’s known Tom for a long time. She’s focused on her family."

After starting a life in Barcelona with former husband and love cheat Gerard Pique, Shakira relocated to Miami where she now lives.

Because of her Latin origins and enormous fame, she has recently been dubbed the new 'Queen of Miami' having returned to Florida.

Her friend and mentor Gloria Estefan helped kickstart Shakira's career in Miami years ago, with Ana Lourdes Martinez commenting that "Miami has always been Shakira’s home and refuge" in a previous interview with the Keller Williams Luxury Portfolio Collection.

"Even though she was living in Spain most of the time, Miami has always been a place that she loved" the family friend added.

So Shakira is back in town and living her best life whilst putting her family firmly first. But where does that leave a potential romance with action hero Tom Cruise?

Shakira with ex-husband Gerard Pique and their boys Milan and Sasha in 2017. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images)
Shakira with ex-husband Gerard Pique and their boys Milan and Sasha in 2017. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

A source told Page Six that "Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom," before adding that he is "a nice-looking guy, and he is talented."

Of course, neither Tom Cruise nor Shakira have addressed the rumours directly, though another source confirmed in US Weekly that "Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1 but she has no interest in dating him."

"He was really nice and she enjoyed his company, but she isn’t focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment" they added.

"She has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids and career for now", with Shakira prioritising getting her life and family back on track.

In a recent interview with Mexican journalist Enrique Acevedo, she made a fairly obvious dig at her ex-husband Gerard's new lover Clara Chia, so is still dealing with having to pick up the pieces of her family being broken apart.

"There is a place in hell reserved for women who don’t support other women" she said, before indicating that she's turned a new leaf with her Miami move.

"You don't achieve all your dreams in life but life has a way of compensating you and I think life has certainly done it with me with the marvellous two children I have."

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

John Travolta has paid tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston on Instagram.

John Travolta shares heartbreaking unseen family video of late wife Kelly Preston: "We miss you"
The baby, who was born on April 18, is the first child of Rumer Willis and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas and the first grandchild to be brought into the large Willis family.

Demi Moore releases "dream" photos of Bruce Willis' granddaughter as Die Hard actor battles dementia
Myleene Klass wins I'm a Celebrity

Myleene Klass is crowned first-ever I'm a Celebrity Legend after winning final challenge

I'm a Celebrity

After recently reuniting, a Frankie Goes To Hollywood biopic is being made.

A 'daring' Frankie Goes To Hollywood musical biopic is in the works

Music

Michael Douglas has praised his son'd singing skills in a home video he posted on Instagram.

Michael Douglas shows off his son's incredible singing skills in home video: 'So proud of my boy'

More on Smooth

Michael Jackson performed his first moonwalk on May 16, 1983 in front of an audience of 47 million people.

The moment Michael Jackson did his first moonwalk on TV and changed music history forever

Michael Jackson

Rod Stewart and his new grandchildren

Rod Stewart welcomes second and third grandchild within days of each other

Rod Stewart

Michael Jackson's one white glove became iconic. But was there a deeper meaning behind it?

The real reason behind why Michael Jackson wore one iconic white glove

Michael Jackson

Madness

Madness return to Middlesbrough for Albert Park show this summer - how to get tickets

Music

In a new interview, Sting has poured cold water on rumours of a future reunion with The Police.

Sting reveals why The Police will never ever be reuniting again

Sting

Seal in concert

Seal announces 30th anniversary greatest hits tour – venues, dates and ticket detailsSeal announces 30th anniversary greatest hits tour – venues, dates and ticket details revealed

Music

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother