Sheridan Smith reveals what happened to the lost Bridget Jones stage musical

Sheridan Smith has become one of the UK's best-loved stars on the stage and screen.

Sheridan has won two Olivier Awards, a BAFTA, and a National Television Award, as well as two International Emmy Award nominations, and was appointed an OBE in 2015 for services to drama.

She's back with her latest West End musical, and it's safe to say it has caused quite a stir.

Opening Night - based on the 1970s movie of the same name - has been met with mixed reviews from critics, but as ever Sheridan herself has won high praise as lead star Myrtle.

Smooth's resident Sheridan superfan Paul Phear caught up with Sheridan to talk about the new play, as well as her stellar career so far.

Speaking about the musical, Sheridan said: "The rehearsal process was quite intense just because I had to find all these emotions of this character, and you have to live in it all day. Now that the show is set, I find it like therapy. I go out there and just cry and scream and leave it all on stage.

"But yeah, it's out there. It's different. But I'm with the most amazing company of actors and crew who are doing all the film work as well. We're just having a great time. There's a lot of camaraderie amongst us, so I'm loving it. A lot of the audience is standing and dancing at the end, and then other people, it's not their taste. But I'm very proud of it."

Sheridan also spoke about the cancelled Bridget Jones musical, which she was slated to star in back in 2011.

"I think that was something from behind the scenes, but it was quite a few workshops, and then, I don't know, it never happened, but that would have been brilliant.

"It was Lily Allen who wrote the music, but I think something, I don't know, they couldn't work out dates or something, but that again would have been brilliant. But maybe it'll happen one day. Who knows? I'll have to go back blonde then!"

Sheridan Smith stars in Opening Night can be seen at London's Gielgud Theatre until May 18. Tickets can be bought here.