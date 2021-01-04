Bond girl and Charlie's Angels star Tanya Roberts has died, aged 75

By Tom Eames

Tanya Roberts - best known for playing Bond girl Stacey Sutton opposite Roger Moore in A View to a Kill - has died at the age of 65.

Roberts is said to have collapsed near her home in the Hollywood Hills while walking her dogs on Christmas Eve, and was taken to Ceder-Sinar Hospital in Los Angeles, her representative Mike Pingel told The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress and model died on Sunday, December 27.

No cause of death for Roberts has been announced, but it was not related to COVID-19, and she was not ill in the days leading up to her death.

Roberts was born Victoria Leigh Blum, and began her career in modelling and TV adverts before finding success in the 1975 horror film Forced Entry.

Her most lead role was as Stacey Sutton, a geologist who is the target of villain Max Zorin (Christopher Walken), in the 1985 James Bond film A View to a Kill.

Roberts later spoke about a “curse” that came with her Bond girl role, telling the Daily Mail in 2015 that she told her agent: “No one ever works after they get a Bond movie.”

Elsewhere, she starred as Julie Rogers in the fifth season of Charlie’s Angels, and had a recurring role of Donna’s mother Midge in That ‘70’s Show.