Bond girl and Charlie's Angels star Tanya Roberts has died, aged 75

4 January 2021, 10:00

Tanya Roberts in A View To A Kill
Tanya Roberts in A View To A Kill. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Tanya Roberts - best known for playing Bond girl Stacey Sutton opposite Roger Moore in A View to a Kill - has died at the age of 65.

Roberts is said to have collapsed near her home in the Hollywood Hills while walking her dogs on Christmas Eve, and was taken to Ceder-Sinar Hospital in Los Angeles, her representative Mike Pingel told The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress and model died on Sunday, December 27.

No cause of death for Roberts has been announced, but it was not related to COVID-19, and she was not ill in the days leading up to her death.

Tanya Roberts in 1980
Tanya Roberts in 1980. Picture: Getty

Roberts was born Victoria Leigh Blum, and began her career in modelling and TV adverts before finding success in the 1975 horror film Forced Entry.

Her most lead role was as Stacey Sutton, a geologist who is the target of villain Max Zorin (Christopher Walken), in the 1985 James Bond film A View to a Kill.

Roger Moore with Tanya Roberts
Roger Moore with Tanya Roberts. Picture: Getty

Roberts later spoke about a “curse” that came with her Bond girl role, telling the Daily Mail in 2015 that she told her agent: “No one ever works after they get a Bond movie.”

Elsewhere, she starred as Julie Rogers in the fifth season of Charlie’s Angels, and had a recurring role of Donna’s mother Midge in That ‘70’s Show.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

An Antiques Roadshow guest was stunned to learn the value of a policeman's helmet that belonged to her father and was once worn by John Lennon.

Value of John Lennon's helmet with Beatle star's 'DNA on it' stuns Antiques Roadshow guest

John Lennon

Bugsy Malone

Bugsy Malone cast: Where are they now?

Features

We said goodbye to Kenny Rogers, Sean Connery and Caroline Flack in 2020

Celebrity deaths in 2020: Paying tribute to the stars we've lost this year

Music

Grease

Where are the cast of Grease now over 40 years later?

Features

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Where are the cast of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang now?

Features

More on Smooth

The Bee Gees were in the midst of their Spirits Having Flown tour when they welcomed their younger brother Andy on stage for a rendition of 'You Should Be Dancing'.

When Andy Gibb joined the Bee Gees for a rare phenomenal performance of 'You Should Be Dancing'

Bee Gees

Michael Jackson's crumbling Neverland ranch has been sold for $22 million

Michael Jackson’s Neverland sells for £22m: What the dilapidated ranch looks like 12 years later

Michael Jackson

Gerry Marsden has died, aged 78

Gerry and the Pacemakers singer Gerry Marsden has died, aged 78

Music

Tom Jones tears up after Stevie Wonder message

The Voice UK: Tom Jones tears up after watching surprise birthday message from Stevie Wonder

Tom Jones

Tom Jones and Stevie Wonder

Remembering Tom Jones and Stevie Wonder's amazing duets and medleys 20 years apart

Stevie Wonder

The Story of... 'Last Christmas' by Wham!

The Story of... 'Last Christmas' by Wham! - as told by Andrew Ridgeley

The Story of...