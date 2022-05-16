Top Gun director reveals why Kelly McGillis and Meg Ryan were cut from sequel

16 May 2022, 15:11

Fans have noticed a glaring omission from the new Top Gun sequel.
Fans have noticed a glaring omission from the new Top Gun sequel. Picture: Paramount Pictures

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Top Gun: Maverick brings back one of the most beloved movie roles of the 1980s.

Tom Cruise returns as daredevil aviator Maverick in the new sequel, which will hit cinemas at the end of the month 36 years after the original was released.

There was a huge demand to see the high-flying characters reprised on the big screen, with the film's budget reportedly totalling £152 million.

The stories of Val Kilmer's sarcastic rival Iceman and Maverick's best friend/wingman Goose have been given a new lease of life in the Lady Gaga-endorsed sequel that's wowed audiences who saw previews at Cannes and CinemaCon.

But fans have noticed a couple of glaring omissions from Top Gun: Maverick.

One of which was one of the original film's leading characters - Charlie Blackwood, Maverick's instructor and love interest played by Kelly McGillis.

There was no room for Kelly McGillis' character Charlie Blackwood in the new Top Gun sequel.
There was no room for Kelly McGillis' character Charlie Blackwood in the new Top Gun sequel. Picture: Paramount Pictures

After reviving the film's central characters Maverick, Iceman, and Goose (via his son Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw played by Miles Teller), the director has revealed why there was no room for McGillis' return.

"Those weren't stories that we were throwing around" said Joseph Kosinski, the director of Top Gun: Maverick who was handed the baton from the original's director Tony Scott.

"I didn't want every storyline to always be looking backwards. It was important to introduce some new characters."

And the sequel has introduced plenty of new characters and storylines with its ensemble cast which includes stars such as Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Ed Harris.

Kosinski is proud of the new character's narratives he's introduced however, particular Jennifer Connelly who plays a single mum who owns a bar next to the flight school, where her daughter is training.

"That was an amazing opportunity to bring Jennifer Connelly’s character into this film,” Kosinski gushed, after her character Penny was briefly mentioned in the first film.

Meg Ryan played the wife of 'Goose' Bradshaw in the original Top Gun.
Meg Ryan played the wife of 'Goose' Bradshaw in the original Top Gun. Picture: Paramount Pictures

Meg Ryan's character, the wife of 'Goose' Bradshaw played by Anthony Edwards, is another core cast member to be given the chop.

She has yet to comment on the new sequel, so it's safe to say she's not all that fussed and is busy with other projects.

Kelly McGillis was recently asked if she'd return to Top Gun when the first trailers came out.

"You know what, I don't know how to answer that because one, it hasn't happened," McGillis said.

"Two, if and when it did happen, I would have to assess where I am, what I'm doing, what's going on ... I can't project what I would or wouldn't do in the future. I have no idea because I don't know where I'll be."

Kelly McGillis, who gave up acting to raise a family, is much happier in her own skin these days.
Kelly McGillis, who gave up acting to raise a family, is much happier in her own skin these days. Picture: Getty

The 62-year old actress seems to have made peace with the fact that her former leading character Charlie was axed, and has moved away from the world of acting almost entirely.

"I'm old, and I'm fat," McGillis explained. "And I look age-appropriate for what my age is. And that is not what that whole scene is about."

She added: "I'd much rather feel absolutely secure in my skin and my age than place any value in all that other stuff."

Good on her. But let's hope the new characters live up to the expectation.

After its initial release, Top Gun went on to become the highest-grossing movie of 1986, and is widely considered as one of the most iconic films of the decade due to its high-octane action sequences and glossy style.

Top Gun: Maverick was dedicated to the original film's director Tony Scott, who died in 2012.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

The new Elvis biopic explores Presley's life in three sections.

Does Austin Butler really sing and play guitar in Elvis? His Elvis Presley vocals explained

Elvis Presley

Grease returns to the West End

Grease's West End return is a gritty update with plenty of surprises for fans - a first look
Who will win Eurovision?

Eurovision 2022 odds: Who are the favourites to win this year's Eurovision Song Contest?

Eurovision

Dirty Dancing and Jennifer Grey

Dirty Dancing sequel starring Jennifer Grey set in the 1990s is confirmed - full plot details revealed
Top Gun was the highest grossing film of 1986.

11 incredible Top Gun facts you need to know

More on Smooth

Ed Sheeran helped Tom Parker in his fight against brain cancer.

Ed Sheeran paid medical bills for The Wanted's Tom Parker before his tragic death

Ed Sheeran

The inspiration for Whitney's timeless ballad 'I Have Nothing' came from an unlikely source.

How living with Elvis Presley inspired Whitney Houston’s classic ‘I Have Nothing’

Whitney Houston

The clip show's Barry Gibb mishear his name and come up on stage as Michael Jackson is giving a speech at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Awkward moment Barry Gibb gatecrashes Michael Jackson award speech in hilarious mixup

Barry Gibb

Paris and Prince Jackson were all smiles at a recent party to celebrate the success of MJ The Musical.

Paris and Prince Jackson celebrate their father Michael in rare appearance together

Michael Jackson

Elton and Diana took an instant liking to one another when they first met.

‘Candle In The Wind’: A timeline of Elton John and Princess Diana’s precious friendship

Elton John

Michael Ball, Celine Dion and Olivia Newton-John all did Eurovision in the past

14 singers you totally forgot did Eurovision (or failed to get there)

Eurovision

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained
Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed