Tracey Ullman facts: Singer and comedian's age, husband, children and career explained

Tracey Ullman in 2020. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Tracey Ullman is a British-American actress, comedian, singer, writer, producer, and director who has been entertaining audiences for over four decades.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

She is known for her remarkable ability to transform into various characters and impersonate celebrities with hilarious accuracy. She has also had a successful career in music, theatre, and film.

Tracey Ullman began her professional career as a dancer and singer in the late 1970s and early 1980s. She appeared in several stage shows and television programs, including A Kick Up the Eighties, and Three of a Kind. She also had several hit songs in the UK, such as 'They Don’t Know', 'Breakaway', and 'Move Over Darling'.

In 1985, Tracey moved to the United States, and she soon landed her own sketch comedy show on Fox, The Tracey Ullman Show, which ran from 1987 to 1990. The show featured Ullman playing a variety of original and parody characters, as well as introducing the world to The Simpsons.

She also starred in movies such as I Love You to Death, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Bullets Over Broadway, Small Time Crooks, and A Dirty Shame.

She has received numerous awards and nominations for her work in both comedy and drama, including Emmys, Golden Globes, BAFTAs, Satellite Awards, American Comedy Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.