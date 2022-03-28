Bryan Ferry and Roxy Music announce first UK tour in 11 years

By Tom Eames

Legendary band Roxy Music are heading back on tour to celebrate 50 years since their debut album.

Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera and Paul Thompson will be together on stage for the first time since their sold-out 2011 For Your Pleasure tour.

In total, Roxy Music will perform 10 arena shows across North America, before arriving in the UK on October 10, 2022.

Tickets for the three UK dates will go on sale Thursday, March 31 (9am BST) here.

The dates are:

October 10 - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, UK

October 12 - AO Arena - Manchester, UK

October 14 - The O2 - London, UK

This year will also see Roxy Music re-issue their eight studio albums as special anniversary editions, with a new half-speed cut, revised artwork and a deluxe gloss laminated finish.

The first 2 LPs, Roxy Music and For Your Pleasure, will be released on April 1.

Fronted by Bryan Ferry, Roxy Music are best known for big hits in the 1970s and 1980s, including 'More Than This', 'Dance Away' and 'Avalon'.