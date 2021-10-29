Gary Barlow announces new album 'The Dream of Christmas' including covers of festive favourites

By Tom Eames

Gary Barlow is back with a new album, and it promises to be a Christmassy treat.

The Take That star has announced new album The Dream of Christmas, which will be his first Christmas collection.

The album will feature a collection of both brand new songs and covers of Christmas classics, including the two singles 'Sleigh Ride' and 'The Dream of Christmas', both released today (October 29).

Gary has teamed up with actor Sheridan Smith on the original song ‘How Christmas is Supposed to Be’, while Aled Jones appears on the duet ‘A Child’s Christmas in Wales’.

Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason also appears on ‘The Colder It Feels’, and vocal harmony trio The Puppini Sisters pop up on a version of ‘Winter Wonderland’.

Gary Barlow's The Dream of Christmas. Picture: Polydor

The album will be supported by Gary's UK tour, which kicks off on November 27. 'The Dream Of Christmas’ is out on November 26.

Gary has followed in the footsteps of his Take That bandmate Robbie Williams, who released his own festive collection The Christmas Present in 2019.

Full album tracklisting: