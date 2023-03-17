Elton John, Lewis Capaldi and Taylor Swift among nominees at the Global Awards 2023
17 March 2023, 07:00
Now in its sixth year, The Global Awards brings together all of Global’s radio stations including Smooth, Classic FM, Capital, Heart, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Gold, as well as Global Player, to celebrate the biggest stars of entertainment, podcasting and music.
Sir Elton John has been recognised in the Mass Appeal category, while Harry Styles leads the nominations with five categories in total.
Lewis Capaldi is up for four awards, while the likes of Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Pink, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith are also recognised.
The categories reflect the content aired on Global’s radio stations and on Global Player, and the winners will be revealed on air, online and on Global Player on March 31, 2023.
Shortlisted podcasts include ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast’, ‘The Wittering Whitehalls’ with Michael and Hilary Whitehall, who attempt to solve everyday problems, and ‘The News Agents’ hosted by Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall.
Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Global’s Founder & Executive President, said: “I love it when all of Global’s radio brands come together for The Global Awards, to celebrate the world’s most talented artists and broadcasters, when we take a moment to recognise music’s rising stars and when we honour the achievements of our listeners’ favourite artists, bands, DJs and podcasters.”
Full list of nominees for The Global Awards 2023
Best Song
Aitch – Baby (Feat. Ashanti)
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Fireboy Dml & Ed Sheeran – Peru
George Ezra – Green Green Grass
Harry Styles – As It Was
Harry Styles – Late Night Talking
The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber – Stay
Lewis Capaldi – Forget Me
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Lizzo – 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)
Meghan Trainor – Made You Look
Mimi Webb - House On Fire
Raye, 070 Shake – Escapism.
Sam Smith – Unholy (Feat. Kim Petras)
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Best Social Trended Song
Ch!pz – 1001 Arabian Nights
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
Joji – Glimpse Of Us
Jvke – Golden Hour
Meghan Trainor – Made You Look
Miguel – Sure Thing
Nicky Youre, Dazy - Sunroof
Raye, 070 Shake – Escapism
Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm Down
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Sza – Kill Bill
Best Group
Arctic Monkeys
D-block Europe
Coldplay
Florence + The Machine
Muse
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Wet Leg
Best Male
Aitch
Calvin Harris
George Ezra
Harry Styles
Ksi
Lewis Capaldi
Liam Gallagher
Sam Fender
Stormzy
Tom Grennan
Best Female
Anne-Marie
Becky Hill
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Meghan Trainor
Mimi Webb
P!nk
Raye
Sza
Taylor Swift
Best British Act
Aitch
Anne-Marie
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Harry Styles
Joel Corry
Lewis Capaldi
Mimi Webb
Raye
Sam Fender
Sam Smith
Stormzy
Tom Grennan
Rising Star
Bru-c
Flo
Jvke
Lf System
Pinkpantheress
Sam Ryder
Wet Leg
Best Classical Artist
Abel Selaocoe
Alison Balsom
Isata Kanneh-Mason
Lang Lang
Ludovico Einaudi
Nicola Benedetti
Sheku Kanneh-Mason
Mass Appeal
Beyoncé
Coldplay
Elton John
George Ezra
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
P!nk
Best Podcast
My Therapist Ghosted Me
That Peter Crouch Podcast
The News Agents
The Rest Is Politics
The Wittering Whitehalls
Best Hip-hop or R&B
Aitch
Arrdee
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Central Cee
D-block Europe
Dave
Doja Cat
Drake
Fireboy Dml
Flo
Raye
Stormzy
Best Indie Act
Arctic Monkeys
Blink-182
Florence + The Machine
Kasabian
Liam Gallagher
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Sam Fender
Wet Leg
Best Dance Act
Bru-c
David Guetta
Eliza Rose
Fred Again..
Lf System
Luude
Pinkpantheress
The Blessed Madonna
Tiësto
Most Played Song
Awarded to the artist responsible for the most played song on Global’s stations in 2022.