Heart's Ann Wilson reveals cancer diagnosis and postpones tour

3 July 2024, 10:26

Ann Wilson in January 2024
Ann Wilson in January 2024. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

"This is merely a pause. I've much more to sing."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heart have postponed their ongoing Royal Flush tour after lead singer Ann Wilson has undergone surgery for cancer.

The frontwoman shared an update on her health with a post on Instagram, where she confirmed that she would be taking the rest of the year off for further preventative treatment.

"Dear friends. I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous," she said.

"The operation was successful & I'm feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy & I've decided to do it.

"And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover."

She added: "To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025.

"My team is getting those details sorted & we'll let you know the plan as soon as we can. Thank you all for the support. This is merely a pause. I've much more to sing.

"Love, Ann Wilson. Respectfully, this is the last public statement I'd like to make on the matter."

