James Blunt's greatest music videos: 'You're Beautiful' singer breaks down his biggest hits

By Sian Moore

James Blunt had some of the biggest hits of the 00s.

It was the decade the singer released 'You're Beautiful' and 'Goodbye My Lover', which both featured on his 2004 album Back to Bedlam.

The debut release would go on to sell over 12 million copies across the globe, helping James Blunt to top the UK charts and become a household name.

From his moody, memorable 'You're Beautiful' video, to the tearjerking 'Monsters' which featured Blunt's father – James shares memories, behind-the-scenes stories and secrets from the promo clips.

