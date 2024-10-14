James Blunt reveals his new legal name if Back to Bedlam tops the album charts

14 October 2024, 11:27 | Updated: 14 October 2024, 13:11

James Blunt in concert
James Blunt in concert. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

"People have no imagination."

In his long career, singer-songwriter James Blunt has scored seven top ten albums with six of those going top five and two reaching number one.

But James is maybe best known these days for two things.

The first is obviously his megahit 'You're Beautiful', which went double platinum in the UK and a whopping quadruple platinum in the US.

The other is his sharp, self-deprecating humour, which has seen him become a Twitter legend. A man who namesearches to find people insulting him and instead of moaning about it just joins in.

So it's perhaps no surprise that James has decided to have a bit of fun with the upcoming 20th anniversary re-release of his debut album Back to Bedlam.

As well as the not-usual anniversary tour, James has come up with a clever promotional tool.

If the album goes to number one, he'll change his name to whatever the majority of Twitter/X decide.

In a typically hilarious video, one which opens with him hopelessly pushing on a door marked 'Pull', James has now revealed what that name will be.

Watch the video below.

James Blunt spoofs 'Blunty McBluntface' name change

Among the suggestions were the likes of "Jimmy Spliff", "Divock Origi" and "Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Pop Star Four Chord Song Machiney".

But in the end it seems as though the British public just can't let Boaty McBoatface go.

And so should Back to Bedlam go to number one this Friday (October 18), James Blunt will be no more. He will then be known as Blunty McBluntface. "People have no imagination," Blunt muttered at the end of the video.

James Blunt reminisces about living with Carrie Fisher and recording music in her bathroom

