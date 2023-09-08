Kylie Minogue announces intimate free concert in London – full details and how to get tickets

8 September 2023, 10:42

Kylie Minogue releases sparkling video for new single Say Something

By Mayer Nissim

Kylie Minogue is playing a very special money-can't-buy live show in London later this month.

On the heels of her massive top ten single 'Padam Padam', Kylie Minogue is poised to release her 16th studio album Tension.

The follow-up to 2020's DISCO is arguably the pop superstar's most eagerly-awaited album for over a decade, and she'll be marking the occasion with a very special live show in London.

Kylie will play the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on Wednesday, September 27 – which is five days after Tension hits shelves and streaming on September 22.

If you're wondering how to buy tickets, well, you can't.

Instead, the show is free entry, with 700 pairs of passes being reserved for O2 Priority customers.

"Hi, I'm Kylie Minogue and I'm so excited that I'll be at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire to do a special priority event for Virgin Media and O2 customers on the 27th September," Kylie said in an Instagram video.

"For a chance to win tickets, all you need to do is enter the ballot on Priority, so click the link below and fingers crossed."

She added in a statement: "I'm thrilled to be returning to London to play such an intimate venue.

Kylie Minogue - Tension (Official Video)

"It's going to be a really special evening playing some favourites from throughout my career and of course from my new album out that week. I can’t wait to see some of you there!”

Last month Kylie announced An Audience With show at The Royal Albert Hall in London on December 1, with the performance to be later broadcast on ITV.

“I’m so excited to announce that I am teaming up with ITV for An Audience With at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall!," Kylie said at the time.

"I'll be performing some of my favourite tracks from throughout my career and no doubt answering some surprising questions from the audience. I can’t wait to share this moment with you all."

Tickets for that show went on general sale today.

She also recently added another 10 dates to her massive Las Vegas residency, which takes place at the all-new Voltaire at The Venetian Resort.

