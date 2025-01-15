Linda Nolan dies aged 65, surrounded by family

Linda Nolan has died aged 65. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Nolans star passed away with her sisters at her side after a long battle with cancer.

Linda Nolan, star of Irish girl group The Nolans, has died aged 65.

The actress and TV personality's death was confirmed by her agent Dermot McNamara on Wednesday, January 15.

In a statement, McNamara shared: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Nolan, the celebrated Irish pop legend, television personality, Guinness World Record holding West End star, Sunday Times bestselling author and Daily Mirror columnist.

Linda with her sisters in the 70s. Picture: Getty

"She passed at around 10:20am at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the MCEW Ward. The family said the hospital couldn’t do enough, they were tireless and made it so much more bearable," his statement continued.

"She passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments.

"Linda’s legacy extends beyond her incredible achievements in music and entertainment. She was a beacon of hope and resilience, sharing her journey to raise awareness and inspire others."

Linda's agent's statement finished: "Rest in peace, Linda. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten."

Linda Nolan photographed leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house. Linda appeared on the reality TV show in 2014. Picture: Getty

In 2005, Linda revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. The TV star went on to become an inspiration for people suffering from the disease, regularly opening up about her own cancer struggles while shining a light on others' troubles as well.

As her agent's statement said, Linda helped to raise "over £20 million for numerous charities, including Breast Cancer Now, Breast Cancer Ireland and Samaritans."

The charity campaigner was given the all-clear from her cancer in 2011, but in 2017 she learnt the disease had returned after tumours were found in her hip and pelvis after a fall.

This time, the singer's diagnosis was that her cancer was incurable, but the singer continued to battle against the disease while bringing awareness about her struggles on the public stage.

Linda Nolan with the Hull and East Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Staff Choir in 2018. Picture: Alamy

Linda Nolan was born in Dublin, Ireland on February 23, 1959. One of the middle children of a musical family, she began performing with her parents, two brothers and four of her sisters in the 60s as part of their family group, The Singing Nolans.

The Nolan Sisters began performing as a group in the 70s, and came to huge public attention in 1979 with the release of their most popular single, 'I'm In The Mood For Dancing'.

After leaving the group in December 1983, Linda embarked on a solo career which saw her star in musicals including Prisoner: Cell Block H - The Musical alongside Paul O'Grady and Blood Brothers on the West End.

Linda reunited with her sisters Bernie, Coleen and Maureen to perform again as a group in 2009. Picture: Getty

She also continued to appear on reality TV, perhaps most notably when she was a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014.

Linda was married to her husband Brian Hudson from 1981 to his death in September 2007.

She is survived by her sisters Anne, Denise, Maureen, and Coleen, the latter of whom received treatment for skin cancer in 2023. Their sister Bernadette 'Bernie' Nolan passed away from breast cancer in 2013.