21 April 2023, 10:43
Madness and The Lightning Seeds will play 13 dates across the UK this winter.
Madness have announced a massive UK arena tour this winter,
With support from The Lightning Seeds, the Suggs-fronted two-tone legends will play 13 shows in November and December.
"WOT-a-tour this promises to be!" said the band.
"We can't wait to be back out on the road, doing what we love best. Roll on November."
Tickets for the concert go on general sale next Friday, April 28 at 9.30am.
The full dates of the 'Cest La Vie' tour are as follows:
The dates follow a series of outdoor shows the band have already announced for June and July this summer.
The concerts will see the band draw on their back catalogue of hits from the '80s, '90s and beyond, as well as songs from the upcoming Madness album.
The release will be the band's first since 2016's Can't Touch Us Now.