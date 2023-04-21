Madness announce full UK tour with Lightning Seeds in support – dates, venues and ticket details

21 April 2023, 10:43

Madness C’est La Vie 2023 UK Tour trailer

By Mayer Nissim

Madness and The Lightning Seeds will play 13 dates across the UK this winter.

Madness have announced a massive UK arena tour this winter,

With support from The Lightning Seeds, the Suggs-fronted two-tone legends will play 13 shows in November and December.

"WOT-a-tour this promises to be!" said the band.

"We can't wait to be back out on the road, doing what we love best. Roll on November."

Tickets for the concert go on general sale next Friday, April 28 at 9.30am.

Suggs performing with Madness
Suggs performing with Madness. Picture: Getty Images

The full dates of the 'Cest La Vie' tour are as follows:

  • Thursday 30 November – Aberdeen P&J Live
  • Friday 1 December – Glasgow OVO Hydro
  • Saturday 2 December – Newcastle Utilita Arena
  • Monday 4 December – Cardiff International Arena
  • Tuesday 5 December – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
  • Thursday 7 December – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
  • Friday 8 December – Leeds First Direct Arena
  • Saturday 9 December – Manchester AO Arena
  • Monday 11 December – Brighton Centre
  • Tuesday 12 December – Bournemouth International Centre
  • Thursday 14 December – Sheffield Utilita Arena
  • Friday 15 December – London The O2
  • Saturday 16 December – Birmingham Utilita Arena
The Lightning Seeds in concert
The Lightning Seeds in concert. Picture: Getty Images

The dates follow a series of outdoor shows the band have already announced for June and July this summer.

The concerts will see the band draw on their back catalogue of hits from the '80s, '90s and beyond, as well as songs from the upcoming Madness album.

The release will be the band's first since 2016's Can't Touch Us Now.

