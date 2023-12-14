Exclusive

Marti Pellow: "I took over from Patrick Swayze – I grew up in Clydebank!"

14 December 2023, 15:21

Marti Pellow: "I took over from Patrick Swayze – I grew up in Clydebank!"
Marti Pellow: "I took over from Patrick Swayze – I grew up in Clydebank!". Picture: Getty

By Sian Moore

From Wet Wet Wet and a solo singing career to West End and Broadway stages, Marti Pellow has had an 'eclectic' career.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Glaswegian singer joined Wet Wet Wet in 1982 while training to be a painter and decorator, singing the lead vocals on the band's biggest hits, including 'Love is All Around', 'Sweet Little Mystery' and 'Goodnight Girl'.

Then, In 1997, the band split. The band reformed in 2004, but it was 2017 when Marti announced he was leaving the band to concentrate on his solo work.

Next year, Pellow will embark on his Popped in Souled Out Tour, visiting arenas across the UK and delighting audiences with some of his biggest hits.

Marti caught up with Smooth's Angie Greaves about the upcoming tour and his career, and you can watch the full interview on Global Player here.

Marti Pellow announces Popped in Souled Out tour

The singer spoke about his Wet Wet Wet success – especially the band's cover of 'Love Is All Around', which soundtracked the 1994 film Four Weddings and a Funeral.

"[It] was a song that was recorded in a day," Marti told Angie. "Most of my number ones are songs that come to me very quickly. You're not precious about it. You're not thinking, you're just doing.

"We knew it picked us," Pellow said about the hit. "I remember seeing Richard Curtis... he sent us several songs and we thought, I'll do that one because I'd been familiar with the Troggs anyway."

As well as a passion for music, Marti also discovered he had a love for the musical stage, too.

Photocall for the Evita Musical at the Dominion Theatre, London. Marti Pellow as Che and Madalena Alberto as Eva
Photocall for the Evita Musical at the Dominion Theatre, London. Marti Pellow as Che and Madalena Alberto as Eva. Picture: Alamy

"I never saw that coming," the singer said. "I remember my opening night in Broadway and I'm thinking, what's going on here?"

He added: "I think I took over for Patrick Swayze. When did that come in? I mean, I'm growing up in Clydebank, and there I am, I'm like 'Thank you, Mr Swayze. I've got this covered.'

"There I am, Broadway opening night, wearing a tuxedo, surrounded by scantily clad women, and you're like, do you need to ask me to do that again?

"Whether it was working with Tim Rice or Andrew Lloyd Webber or doing Blood Brothers... Yeah, I've got a good career and it's eclectic."

Marti Pellow on fulfilling his mum's dreams

Marti also touched upon his early career and the music that inspired him: "We were raised on a lot of lovers' rock, reggae, sunsplash."

Pellow continued: "We loved a lot of soul music, obviously, because our first album, the Memphis Sessions, we did with Willie Mitchell and Carla Thomas and Ann Peebles. And we were only like 19.

"I remember knocking on the door and Bobby Womack opened the door and we all say, 'I'm here to see Mr. Mitchell'. We'd saved up some money from a gyro. and I said, 'We want to work with Wally Mitchell.'

"And Wally Mitchell took us in and he said, 'Let me hear you sing, son'. So I sang and he said, 'I like your voice'. And that became a relationship that I'm now working with his sons and made an album with them.

Tickets for Marti Pellow's Popped in Souled Out Tour are on sale now from here.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Bernie and George Michael on The Catherine Tate Show Christmas Special in 2007

Remembering George Michael and Catherine Tate's incredible cover of 'Fairytale of New York'

George Michael

Costner has been playing gigs with his band Kevin Costner & Modern West since 2007, and the ensemble has released an incredible four studio albums in that time.

Kevin Costner the country music star: Listen to The Bodyguard actor's amazing singing voice

TV & Film

George Michael

George Michael documentary maker: No-one would say anything bad about him

George Michael

Alicia Keys plays Elton John's piano at St Pancras Station

Alicia Keys plays surprise set on Elton John's piano at London train station

Elton John

Bryan Adams announces series of outdoor UK concerts for summer 2024, after his London residency at the Royal Albert Hall.

Bryan Adams announces series of outdoor UK concerts for summer 2024

Bryan Adams

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Sanctuary Selection

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

'Sleigh Ride' by The Ronettes is one of the most popular Christmas songs of all time.

The Story of… 'Sleigh Ride' by The Ronettes

Song Facts

The film entitled Back to Black will delve into Amy Winehouse's rise to stardom, iconic music, love life, and tragically early death.

Amy Winehouse biopic 'Back to Black': Release date, cast, soundtrack and more revealed

Amy Winehouse

John Lennon's death remembered

John Lennon's tragic death remembered 43 years later: How the world reacted

John Lennon

The Holiday cast

The Holiday cast: Where are the stars of the Christmas movie now?

TV & Film

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? Unwrapping the festive debate

TV & Film

Cher's best songs

Cher's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Song Lists