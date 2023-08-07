Paloma Faith confirms split from husband with "single mum" holiday selfie

By Mayer Nissim

Paloma Faith was first reported to have split from her husband last year.

Paloma Faith has seemingly confirmed her split from her husband Leyman Lahcine.

The singer and actress revealed the news by posting a series of holiday photos about a solo trip with her two kids and adding the hashtag #singlemum to the captions.

Just got back from holidays in Mallorca where I realised I speak 'survival Spanish' (not bad considering I wasn’t raised with my dad speaking to me in Spanish) , that I can single handedly do a flight with two kids alone, that I love the company of my kids but it’s easier with others around , that I am blessed in a million ways and will always be grateful, that everything can wait (needed to learn this), that nothing needs to be a stressful as it often becomes (stress is accumulative) and that I probably should live in a place with a warmer climate (who’s coming?). - Paloma Faith, Instagram

Paloma captioned the post: "#singlemum #palomafaith #mallorca #helpfromfriends #family #summerholiday #mumlife #workaholic"

The lead photo in the series features Paloma in a bikini with the words "Father", "Son" and "Holy Spirit" written on the fabric.

Faith and Lahcine had their first daughter together in 2016, and married the following year.

Paloma Faith and Leyman Lahcine in 2015. Picture: Getty Images

They had a second daughter together in February 2021.

Paloma had previously married chef Rian Haynes in 2005, though they split just eight months later and formally divorced in 2009.

Fiath and Lahcine were first rumoured to have split last November, with The Sun reporting that she had told friends at Jonathan Ross' Halloween party that she was now single.