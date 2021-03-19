Drag Race UK star Tayce reveals his dad was in Wham! Who is his famous father?

19 March 2021, 12:04

Drag Race UK star Tayce has a famous father who played with Wham and George Michael
Drag Race UK star Tayce has a famous father who played with Wham and George Michael. Picture: BBC

By Tom Eames

RuPaul's Drag Race UK's second season has come to an end, but there was one moment in particular that came as a big surprise.

During the finale - which was first released on March 18 - finalist Tayce slipped into conversation with RuPaul and Michelle Visage that his father was in Wham!

So, who is Tayce's famous father?

Tayce Szura-Radix, 26, performs as drag queen Tayce and is of Welsh Afro-Caribbean ethnicity. They currently live in London with after growing up in Newport, Wales.

Read more: 19-year-old George Michael's phenomenal first TV appearance with Wham! - watch video

Tayce revealed that her parents were together for 20 years, before speaking about their father’s music career.

The drag queen said: "My dad used to be in Wham, and play the bass guitar in Wham. He’s always been one of my biggest supporters."

Tayce's father - Roger Radix - father appeared on Wham!’s first album, and performed with the band in their tracks 'Bad Boys' and 'Wham Rap!'.

He also appeared alongside the group on Top Of The Pops in 1982, playing bass on 'Young Guns (Go For It!)'.

QUIZ: How well do you know Wham! song lyrics?

Roger was later replaced by Deon Estus, who became a full-time member of the band alongside George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley.

"My first single I bought on a physical CD was Moulin Rouge – 'Lady Marmalade'," Tayce continued. "Lil Kim, Christina… and I remember just walking into my dad’s work office and just being like 'Dad, listen to this!'.

"I was always prancing around in wigs, they fully let me go and just let me be myself, and I’ve just always been so blessed and privileged.

"I have so many friends that have literally been kicked out because they’re gay and don’t speak to their family at all and are so estranged, so that’s something that I really take seriously, and I’m so proud of."

