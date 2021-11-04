Will Young sold his Brit Awards to raise money for charity because they didn’t “spark joy”

4 November 2021, 09:07

Will Young sold his Brit Awards to raise money for charity because they didn't "spark joy". Picture: BBC / The One Show & Alamy
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Will Young recently shared the reason why he put his Brit Awards up for sale and revealed how people reacted when he sold them.

Pop Idol winner Will Young sold the highly-coveted awards due to the fact that they “didn’t spark joy” for him. Will mentioned that he cleared out his awards several years ago.

Will sold his two Brits and raised several thousand pounds for a dogs’ home in Thailand.

Following his reality TV win, Will became a household name and won two Brit awards at the start of his career. The first award was in 2003 for British Breakthrough Act and in 2005 Will won British Single of the Year.

Speaking on The One Show, Will explained the scenario around auctioning off his Brits and fellow guest Stacey Solomon joked with Will about it.

“I did get rid of a lot of awards a few years ago. I actually got rid of my Brits,” Will said.

Stacey jokingly responded: “I would have had them!”

Will continued: “I auctioned them. Maybe you bought them – is that them on the mantlepiece?”

Explaining further, Will said that his decision to get rid of certain awards was down to whether or not they “sparked joy” in his life.

Picture: Alamy

“It was things that sparked joy and they didn’t spark joy. But my Top of the Pops awards – they weren’t going anywhere,” Will added.

This isn’t the first time that Will has openly shared his dislike for the annual award ceremony.

Earlier this year, Will spoke about a compromising situation that he was allegedly put in by the Brit Awards. When asked if he’d like to perform live with George Michael, it’s thought that the Brits asked Will if he’d kiss George Michael on stage.

Will explained how this made him feel uncomfortable as it seemed like the award show was trying to exploit his sexuality.

