Will Young's new album of covers by female artists promises to be brilliant after stunning 'Daniel' single

Will Young's new single 'Daniel'. Picture: Cooking Vinyl

By Tom Eames

Will Young has unveiled the first song from his upcoming eighth studio album, and it showcases his underrated talents as a performer and artist.

‘Daniel’ is a cover of the Bat For Lashes song, and will feature on a new album containing other re-imagined versions by Will of songs by female artists such as Lykke Li, Robyn and Cam.

Crying on the Bathroom Floor follows Will’s 2019 album Lexicon, and will be released on August 6.

The rather haunting video for 'Daniel' sees Will becoming at one with nature, and you can see it in full below:

“I’ve always enjoyed singing other people’s songs," said Will. "There is a liberation to it. It’s how I feel when I approach a script. I have reverence for the piece of art and the artist who created it.

“After 18 years of recording and performing a lot of original material, I loved the idea of creating an album that celebrates some of the modern female artists I so admire in pop.

"In today’s times it’s so much easier and accepted to occupy other genders, ideas and explore new avenues. I wanted to understand what it might be like to sing their lyrics; a song about a boy called Daniel; crying on the bathroom floor, feeling like Elizabeth Taylor.

"This is not a covers album as such, well certainly not in the standard way. I wanted to bring songs from female artists who I admire into a new arena. I wanted to work with Richard X again and create a true pop record.”

The full tracklisting:

Daniel (original by Bat For Lashes) Crying On The Bathroom Floor (original by MUNA) Till There’s Nothing Left (original by Cam) Indestructible (original by Robyn) Strong (original by London Grammar) I Follow Rivers (original by Lykke Li) Everything Is Embarrassing (original by Sky Ferreira) Losing You (original by Solange) Missing (original by Everything But The Girl) Elizabeth Taylor (original by Clare Maguire)

Meanwhile, Will will embark on a UK tour to promote the album this autumn. The dates are: