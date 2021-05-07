Will Young's new album of covers by female artists promises to be brilliant after stunning 'Daniel' single

7 May 2021, 14:02

Will Young's new single 'Daniel'
Will Young's new single 'Daniel'. Picture: Cooking Vinyl

By Tom Eames

Will Young has unveiled the first song from his upcoming eighth studio album, and it showcases his underrated talents as a performer and artist.

‘Daniel’ is a cover of the Bat For Lashes song, and will feature on a new album containing other re-imagined versions by Will of songs by female artists such as Lykke Li, Robyn and Cam.

Crying on the Bathroom Floor follows Will’s 2019 album Lexicon, and will be released on August 6.

The rather haunting video for 'Daniel' sees Will becoming at one with nature, and you can see it in full below:

“I’ve always enjoyed singing other people’s songs," said Will. "There is a liberation to it. It’s how I feel when I approach a script. I have reverence for the piece of art and the artist who created it.

“After 18 years of recording and performing a lot of original material, I loved the idea of creating an album that celebrates some of the modern female artists I so admire in pop.

"In today’s times it’s so much easier and accepted to occupy other genders, ideas and explore new avenues. I wanted to understand what it might be like to sing their lyrics; a song about a boy called Daniel; crying on the bathroom floor, feeling like Elizabeth Taylor.

Read more: Will Young's 10 best songs so far

"This is not a covers album as such, well certainly not in the standard way. I wanted to bring songs from female artists who I admire into a new arena. I wanted to work with Richard X again and create a true pop record.”

The full tracklisting:

  1. Daniel (original by Bat For Lashes)
  2. Crying On The Bathroom Floor (original by MUNA)
  3. Till There’s Nothing Left (original by Cam)
  4. Indestructible (original by Robyn)
  5. Strong (original by London Grammar)
  6. I Follow Rivers (original by Lykke Li)
  7. Everything Is Embarrassing (original by Sky Ferreira)
  8. Losing You (original by Solange)
  9. Missing (original by Everything But The Girl)
  10. Elizabeth Taylor (original by Clare Maguire)

Meanwhile, Will will embark on a UK tour to promote the album this autumn. The dates are:

  • Wednesday 1st September – Glee Club, Cardiff
  • Thursday 2nd September – St Luke’s, Glasgow
  • Sunday 5th September– City Varieties, Leeds
  • Monday 6th September – Earth, London
  • Tuesday 7th September – Earth, London
  • Wednesday 8th September – Glee Club, Birmingham
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Shirley Bassey, Tina Turner and Adele have all sung James Bond themes

All 24 James Bond theme songs ranked from worst to best

Song Lists

Luke Combs' video for 'Forever After All'

Luke Combs' real-life wedding-inspired video for 'Forever After All' is utterly beautiful

Country

UB40 drummer Jimmy Brown says MI5 spooks monitored the group at the height of their fame in the 1980s.

Were UB40’s phones really bugged by MI5? The full bizarre story
Marvin Gaye

Marvin Gaye's isolated vocals from 'I Heard it Through the Grapevine' will give you tingles

Marvin Gaye

Lionel Richie has announced the new dates on his 2022 Hello Tour and he's going to play 21 dates in the UK.

Lionel Richie announces UK tour dates: Locations and how to get tickets

Lionel Richie

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?