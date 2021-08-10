Will Young says awards show wanted him and George Michael to kiss during live performance

10 August 2021, 15:35

Will Young says awards show wanted him and George Michael to kiss during live performance
Will Young says awards show wanted him and George Michael to kiss during live performance. Picture: Getty
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

The Brit Awards allegedly suggested that Will Young and George Michael should “kiss like Britney and Madonna” if they wanted to perform at the show.

During a recent interview with the i, Will opened up about his dislike for the Brit Awards.

However, Will praised Elton John and Olly Alexander’s performance from this year’s show and mentioned that it was a “brilliant moment” for LGBT+ representation.

“Normally I hate the Brits,” Will explained.

“But I think [I liked it this year] because there was no audience – none of those a******** sitting at tables. It was a different vibe. Well, maybe I’m in a better place now, I don’t know.”

Expanding further on his frustration with the award show, Will explained that he doesn’t like the “toxic atmosphere” that he believes the annual music show carries.

Will Young says awards show wanted him and George Michael to kiss during live performance
Will Young says awards show wanted him and George Michael to kiss during live performance. Picture: Getty

Will explained: “I just find it the most vile, toxic atmosphere. It’s like going into a school playground with people just swinging d****. It makes me feel sick.

“It doesn’t feel accepting. It’s all about being cool, you know, putting people down. I always felt like an outsider because I came from a talent show.”

Throughout his career, Will has been nominated for multiple Brit Awards and has won two of them. However, he mentioned that he was never asked to perform on the night unlike other artists such as Robbie Williams and James Blunt.

When the idea of performing was discussed, Will mentioned that he felt “snubbed” by the award show. He explained that they even reportedly asked him to kiss George Michael on stage.

George Michael singing live in London in 2005
George Michael singing live in London in 2005. Picture: Getty

Will continued: “It was suggested, you know, ‘Could you do a performance with George Michael where we get you to kiss like Britney and Madonna?’”

The Pop Idol winner said that it was “weird” and explained that the Brits were trying to exploit his sexuality.

“I was like, ‘Is that the only way I’m going to get a performance? It was very weird, and I felt very snubbed by the Brits. And I feel very validated in thinking that,” Will added.

“I sold a f**k load of records and I always worked very hard to put out good music and a brilliant album.”

