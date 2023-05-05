Duke of Gloucester facts: Prince Richard's relationship to the King, age, wife and more explained

The Duke of Gloucester in 2019. Picture: Getty

The Duke of Gloucester was The Queen’s cousin, and is still a full-time working member of the Royal Family.

Prince Richard attends national and international events in support of The King, as well as undertaking public duties and engagements across the year.

The Duke is connected with over 150 charities and organisations. His patronages reflect his professional and personal interests, including international humanitarian issues, heritage and the built environment and military veterans.

He was elected a corporate member of the Royal Institute of British Architects in 1972, and is President of the Scottish Society of the Architect-Artists.

The Duke first represented The Queen overseas in 1970, at the wedding of Crown Prince Birendra of Nepal. He has since attended the independence celebrations of the Seychelles, the Solomon Islands, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Vanuatu.

Prince Richard worked as an architect until the death of his older brother, William, which placed him in direct line to inherit his father's dukedom of Gloucester, which he assumed in 1974.