Prince Michael of Kent facts: Royal's age, wife, children, parents and more revealed

4 May 2023, 11:46

Prince Michael of Kent in 2022
Prince Michael of Kent in 2022. Picture: Getty

Prince Michael of Kent was once seventh in line to the British throne, and is often seen at major Royal events.

Now in his 80s, Prince Michael has dropped to 51st in line to the throne as of 2022, but who is he and who were his parents?

  1. Who is Prince Michael of Kent?

    Prince Michael of Kent in 1970
    Prince Michael of Kent in 1970. Picture: Getty

    Prince Michael is the younger son of Prince George, Duke of Kent, and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark.

    Prince George was one of King George V's sons.

    He was a paternal first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, as he was the grandson of King George V and Queen Mary.

    Prince Michael would occasionally represent Queen Elizabeth II at various functions at Commonwealth realms outside the UK during her reign.

    Meanwhile, he manages his own consultancy business and undertakes various commercial work. He has also presented some TV documentaries on the royal families of Europe.

  2. How old is Prince Michael of Kent?

    Prince Michael was born on July 4, 1942, at Coppins, Iver, Buckinghamshire.

    He celebrated his 80th birthday in 2022.

    He was the third child of Prince George, Duke of Kent. At the time of his birth, Michael was seventh in the line of succession to the British throne.

    His mother was Princess Marina, a daughter of Prince Nicholas of Greece and Denmark and Grand Duchess Elena Vladimirovna of Russia.

    Just seven weeks after Michael's birth, his father was tragically killed in a plane crash near Dunbeath, Caithness, Scotland.

    Aged five, Prince Michael was a page boy at the wedding of his cousins Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten.

  3. Who is Prince Michael of Kent's wife and how many children does he have?

    Prince and Princess Michael of Kent in 2014
    Prince and Princess Michael of Kent in 2014. Picture: Getty

    In June 1978, Prince Michael got married, at a civil ceremony, at the Rathaus, Vienna, Austria.

    He married German noblewoman Baroness Marie-Christine von Reibnitz.

    Marie-Christine was a Roman Catholic, and a divorcée. She had been married to the banker Thomas Troubridge, but had divorced in 1977.

    Under the terms of the Act of Settlement 1701, Michael forfeited his place in the line of succession to the throne through his marriage to a Catholic. He was reinstated in 2015, with the coming into force of the Succession to the Crown Act 2013.

    Michael and Marie-Christine have two children:

    • Lord Frederick Windsor, born 1979. He married Peep Show actress Sophie Winkleman in 2009. They have two daughters, Maud and Isabella.
    • Lady Gabriella Kingston, born 1981. She married Thomas Kingston in 2019.
    Lord Frederick Windsor, Sophie Winkleman, Lady Gabriella Kingston and Thomas Kingston in 2022
    Lord Frederick Windsor, Sophie Winkleman, Lady Gabriella Kingston and Thomas Kingston in 2022. Picture: Getty

Royal Family Members

See more Royal Family Members

Prince Charles

Princess Anne

Prince William

Duchess of Cambridge

Prince Harry

Meghan Markle

More from the Royal Family

Prince Edward, The Duke of Kent pictured in 2005.

Duke of Kent facts: Prince Edward's relationship to the King, age, wife, net worth and more
Mike Tindall

Mike Tindall facts: Rugby star's age, children and how he met wife Zara revealed

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall facts: Royal's age, husband, children, title, net worth and more revealed

Peter Phillips

Peter Phillips facts: Royal's age, wife, children, parents, net worth and more revealed