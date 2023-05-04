Prince Michael of Kent facts: Royal's age, wife, children, parents and more revealed

Who is Prince Michael of Kent?

Prince Michael of Kent in 1970. Picture: Getty

Prince Michael is the younger son of Prince George, Duke of Kent, and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark.

Prince George was one of King George V's sons.

He was a paternal first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, as he was the grandson of King George V and Queen Mary.

Prince Michael would occasionally represent Queen Elizabeth II at various functions at Commonwealth realms outside the UK during her reign.

Meanwhile, he manages his own consultancy business and undertakes various commercial work. He has also presented some TV documentaries on the royal families of Europe.