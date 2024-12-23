Adil Ray joins Smooth Radio as a guest presenter this Christmas

Adil Ray joins Smooth Radio as guest presenter this Christmas. Picture: Smooth

By Sian Hamer

Actor and presenter Adil Ray is joining Smooth for three exciting shows!

Adil Ray is joining the Smooth Radio lineup as a guest presenter this Christmas.

The actor and presenter will host his own show on Sunday 29th December from 2pm to 6pm, and Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th January from 10am to 1pm.

Adil said: “I cannot wait to get back to the best job in the world! Radio!

"And to be joining Smooth when they're absolutely flying. I will now be singing along to the Smooth playlist not only in my car but in the studio too!"

He added: "I hope you'll join me. Bring your dancing shoes!”

Smooth is available across the UK on FM, DAB digital radio and TV, on Global Player, on your smart speaker (“play Smooth Radio”), iOS or Android device, and at SmoothRadio.com.