Amy Winehouse gets a new music video featuring previously-unseen footage from 2004

24 January 2024, 13:42

Mark Ronson explains how he and Amy Winehouse came up with 'Rehab'

By Mayer Nissim

Amy Winehouse's 'In My House' gets a new video with never-before-seen images of the late superstar.

After impressing with debut single 'Stronger Than Me' and follow-up 'Take The Box', Amy WInehouse took things up a notch back in 2004 with her third single, the double-A-side of 'In My Bed' and 'You Sent Me Flying'.

At the time, 'In My Bed' was accompanied by a classy music video directed by Paul Gore, which found Amy first singing the song to herself as she walks through a hotel, before playing the chorus up on stage, before the clip leaves her character poised to cheat on her boyfriend.

Now, 20 years on, a new lyric video has been released from the song which uses previously-unseen rushes from the shoot, with the words appearing as movie-like subtitles.

The video marks the launch of a limited edition 2LP picture-disc edition of Amy's debut album Frank, which alongside the original artwork features extra images by Valerie Phillips from the album photoshoot.

After years of documented struggles with substance abuse, Amy Winehouse died in 2011 of an accidental alcohol overdose. She was just 27.

Amy Winehouse - In My Bed (Official Lyric Video)

As well as seeing these rare images of the real-life Amy, fans will be able to see her remarkable and tragic story on the big screen soon.

Sam Taylor-Johnson's biopic Back to Black stars Industry's Marisa Abela in the lead role and is due for release on April 12 in the UK and May 10 in the US.

It also stars Jack O'Connell as Amy's ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil, Eddie Marsan as her dad Mitch Winehouse, Juliet Cowan as her mum Janis Winehouse-Collins, and Lesley Manville as her grandmother Cynthia Winehouse.

