Respect: Watch incredible new trailer for Aretha Franklin biopic starring Jennifer Hudson

20 May 2021, 15:40

The film will cover Aretha Franklin's life, with the lead role played by Jennifer Hudson, from her early years to her emergence as The Queen of Soul.
The film will cover Aretha Franklin's life, with the lead role played by Jennifer Hudson, from her early years to her emergence as The Queen of Soul. Picture: MGM/Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The latest trailer for the long-awaited Aretha Franklin biopic Respect has been released ahead of the film's debut in September 2021.

A new trailer for Aretha Franklin's biopic Respect has been released.

The film will cover Aretha Franklin's life, with the lead role played by Jennifer Hudson, from her early years to her emergence as The Queen of Soul.

See more: Aretha Franklin's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Originally due to be released in 2019, Respect's release date has been pushed back numerous times and is now confirmed to premiers in the UK on September 10 and in the US on August 13.

Jennifer Hudson (pictured) is set to play Aretha Franklin in new 2021 biopic 'Respect'.
Jennifer Hudson (pictured) is set to play Aretha Franklin in new 2021 biopic 'Respect'. Picture: Quantrell D. Colbert/MGM/The Hollywood Archive.

Jennifer Hudson was first announced to be taking the lead role in the movie back in 2018 after being reportedly hand-picked by Aretha Franklin herself before she passed away later that year.

See more: Aretha Franklin movie Respect starring Jennifer Hudson: All you need to know

Hudson has since spoken about the 'honour' she feels at bringing the civil rights activist's to life to a bigger audience.

“It is an absolute honour to be a part of bringing Ms. Franklin’s story to audiences who adore her around the world. She is one of the most iconic and talented artists of all time and what a dream come true it is to portray her extraordinary life on screen."

Hudson also performed 'Amazing Grace' at Aretha's memorial service (see video below)

See more: Aretha Franklin's family 'do not support' new 'Genius' biopic and say series is 'extremely disrespectful'

Stage director Liesl Tommy has directed Respect, while Oscar-winning Thelma & Louise and Nashville creator Callie Khouri wrote the screenplay.

Jennifer Hudson was first announced to be taking the lead role in the movie back in 2018 after being reportedly hand-picked by Aretha Franklin herself before she passed away later that year.
Jennifer Hudson was first announced to be taking the lead role in the movie back in 2018 after being reportedly hand-picked by Aretha Franklin herself (pictured) before she passed away later that year. Picture: Getty
Jennifer Hudson has spoken about the 'honour' she feels at bringing the civil rights activist's to life to a bigger audience. Pictured, Aretha Franklin performing in New York in 2017.
Jennifer Hudson has spoken about the 'honour' she feels at bringing the civil rights activist's to life to a bigger audience. Pictured, Aretha Franklin performing in New York in 2017. Picture: Getty

Liesl is the first black woman to earn a Tony Award nomination for Best Direction of a Play for Eclipsed.

She said: “The story of Aretha Franklin’s journey from child prodigy in Detroit to international supernova is rife with struggle and triumph, making her life one of the great American stories of all time.

See more: 5 of Aretha Franklin's greatest live performances, from 'Nessun Dorma' to 'Natural Woman'

"As a filmmaker there is no greater gift than to be able to bring this transcendent chronicle of a woman’s fight for self-realisation to visual life with the enormous talents of the soulful Jennifer Hudson, Callie Khouri, and our incredible producers.”

More from Aretha Franklin

See more More from Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin singing in 1980

Aretha Franklin's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin facts: Queen of Soul's age, husbands, children and vocal range explained
Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in Respect

Aretha Franklin movie Respect starring Jennifer Hudson: Cast, release date, trailer and more revealed
Clockwise from Left to Right: George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie and Stevie Wonder and Whitney Houston

These 17 candid photos of '80s pop stars having fun together will take you right back in time

Features

Aretha Franklin was appearing on VH1 Divas Live when she announced that she was inviting guest Mariah Carey on stage with 'no rehearsal'.

When Aretha Franklin and Mariah Carey sang a duet of 'Chain of Fools' and blew the roof
Aretha Franklin's family have spoken out about new biopic series 'Genius' based on the star's life and say the producers never consulted them

Aretha Franklin's family 'do not support' new 'Genius' biopic and say series is 'extremely disrespectful'
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Cher's best songs

Cher's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

Cher has announced a biopic of her life is in the works with the people behind Mamma Mia and A Star Is Born.

Cher marks her 75th birthday by announcing a biopic of her life from the producers of Mamma Mia

TV & Film

Cher in 2018

Cher facts: Singer's age, husbands, children, real name and more revealed

Music

BTS star Jin pays tribute to Freddie Mercury

When BTS star Jin performed a Freddie Mercury tribute in front of thousands at Wembley (and Queen loved it)

Freddie Mercury

Duran Duran announce first new album in six years, including new song 'Invisible'

Duran Duran announce first new album in six years, including new song 'Invisible'

Duran Duran