Respect: Watch incredible new trailer for Aretha Franklin biopic starring Jennifer Hudson

The film will cover Aretha Franklin's life, with the lead role played by Jennifer Hudson, from her early years to her emergence as The Queen of Soul. Picture: MGM/Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The latest trailer for the long-awaited Aretha Franklin biopic Respect has been released ahead of the film's debut in September 2021.

Originally due to be released in 2019, Respect's release date has been pushed back numerous times and is now confirmed to premiers in the UK on September 10 and in the US on August 13.

Jennifer Hudson (pictured) is set to play Aretha Franklin in new 2021 biopic 'Respect'. Picture: Quantrell D. Colbert/MGM/The Hollywood Archive.

Jennifer Hudson was first announced to be taking the lead role in the movie back in 2018 after being reportedly hand-picked by Aretha Franklin herself before she passed away later that year.

Hudson has since spoken about the 'honour' she feels at bringing the civil rights activist's to life to a bigger audience.

“It is an absolute honour to be a part of bringing Ms. Franklin’s story to audiences who adore her around the world. She is one of the most iconic and talented artists of all time and what a dream come true it is to portray her extraordinary life on screen."

Hudson also performed 'Amazing Grace' at Aretha's memorial service (see video below)

Stage director Liesl Tommy has directed Respect, while Oscar-winning Thelma & Louise and Nashville creator Callie Khouri wrote the screenplay.

Jennifer Hudson was first announced to be taking the lead role in the movie back in 2018 after being reportedly hand-picked by Aretha Franklin herself (pictured) before she passed away later that year. Picture: Getty

Jennifer Hudson has spoken about the 'honour' she feels at bringing the civil rights activist's to life to a bigger audience. Pictured, Aretha Franklin performing in New York in 2017. Picture: Getty

Liesl is the first black woman to earn a Tony Award nomination for Best Direction of a Play for Eclipsed.

She said: “The story of Aretha Franklin’s journey from child prodigy in Detroit to international supernova is rife with struggle and triumph, making her life one of the great American stories of all time.

"As a filmmaker there is no greater gift than to be able to bring this transcendent chronicle of a woman’s fight for self-realisation to visual life with the enormous talents of the soulful Jennifer Hudson, Callie Khouri, and our incredible producers.”