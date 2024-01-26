Bob Marley One Love movie: The cast and the real life people they play revealed

It promises to be a must-see for music fans everywhere.

Bob Marley: One Love is a biographical film that explores the life and legacy of the legendary reggae musician Bob Marley, who died in 1981 at the age of 36.

The film, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and written by Terence Winter, Frank E. Flowers, Zach Baylin, and Green, is set to be released on February 14, 2024, coinciding with the 79th anniversary of Marley’s birth.

The film features a diverse and talented cast of actors who portray Marley and the people who influenced his career, such as his wife Rita Marley, his producer Chris Blackwell, his bandmates from the Wailers, and his children.

The film also depicts some of the historical events and cultural movements that shaped Marley’s music and worldview, such as the Jamaican independence, the Rastafari religion, the One Love Peace Concert, and the assassination attempt on his life.

Here, we introduce the cast of Bob Marley: One Love and the real-life people they play:

Bob Marley (played by Kingsley Ben-Adir) Bob Marley. Picture: Getty/Param Kingsley Ben-Adir is a British actor who has performed in several plays and TV shows. He is best known for playing Malcolm X in One Night in Miami, and has also appeared in The OA, Peaky Blinders, and Barbie. Bob Marley's 15 greatest ever songs, ranked

How did Bob Marley die? The Wailers icon's untimely death explained 40 years on Bob Marley was a Jamaican singer-songwriter who popularized reggae music worldwide. He was born in 1945 in Nine Miles, Jamaica, to a white father and a black mother. He started his musical career in 1963 with the group the Wailers, and later became a solo artist. He was a Rastafarian and a social activist who sang about peace, love, and justice. He died in 1981 from cancer at the age of 36. He is considered one of the most influential musicians of all time and a global icon of Jamaican culture. Bob's son Ziggy Marley has approved of Kingsley's performance, telling the BBC: "Kingsley really did his homework. He's so well-prepared. I don't think anyone else was capable of that role."

Rita Marley (Lashana Lynch) Rita Marley. Picture: Getty/Paramount Lashana Lynch is a British actress of Jamaican descent. She is known for playing Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel and Nomi, the new 007 agent, in No Time to Die. She also won the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2022. Rita Marley is a Cuban-born Jamaican singer, songwriter and entrepreneur. She is the widow of reggae legend Bob Marley and a member of the vocal group the I Threes. She has also founded the Bob Marley Foundation, a charitable organization that helps people in developing countries.

Chris Blackwell (James Norton) Chris Blackwell. Picture: Getty/Paramount James Norton is a British actor who has starred in period films such as Mr. Turner, Happy Valley and Little Women, and in TV series such as McMafia, Grantchester and The Nevers. In recent years, he has been tipped to be the next James Bond. Chris Blackwell is a Jamaican-British former record producer and the founder of Island Records, a label that launched the careers of many influential artists, such as Bob Marley, U2, and Grace Jones. He is also a pioneer of world music and a hotelier in Jamaica.

Judy Mowatt (Sevana) Judy Mowatt. Picture: Getty/Paramount Sevana is a Jamaican singer, actress, and model who rose to fame after participating in the Digicel Rising Stars competition in 2008. She is part of Protoje’s In.Digg.Nation Collective, a group of reggae artists who promote conscious music. She released her second EP, Be Somebody, in 2020. Judy Mowatt is a Jamaican reggae singer and songwriter who rose to fame as a member of the I Threes, the backing vocal group for Bob Marley & The Wailers. She is also a solo artist and a producer, known for her album Black Woman, which is regarded as a classic of reggae music. She is an Officer of the Order of Distinction for her services to music.

Tyrone Downie (Tosin Cole) Tyrone Downie. Picture: Getty/Paramount Tosin Cole is an American-born British actor who has appeared in various TV shows and films. He is best known for playing Ryan Sinclair in Doctor Who, alongside Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor. Tyrone Downie was a Jamaican musician who played keyboards and piano for Bob Marley and The Wailers. He joined the band in the mid-1970s and recorded several classic albums with them. He also worked with other reggae artists and produced his own solo album. He died in 2022 at age 66.

Peter Tosh (Alexx-A-Game) Peter Tosh. Picture: Getty/Alexx-A-Game Alexx A-Game is an up-and-coming artist who blends dancehall and hip-hop music. Peter Tosh was a Jamaican reggae musician and a founding member of the Wailers, along with Bob Marley and Bunny Wailer. He was also a Rastafari activist who advocated for the legalization of cannabis and equal rights. He had a solo career with hits like 'Legalize It' and 'Mama Africa'.

Cindy Breakspeare (Umi Myers) Cindy Breakspeare. Picture: Getty/Paramount Umi Myers is an upcoming British actress who has appeared in TV shows like Silent Witness and Guildhall School of Music & Drama productions. Cindy Breakspeare is a Canadian-Jamaican jazz singer, musician and former beauty queen. She won the Miss World title in 1976, becoming the second Jamaican to do so. She is also the mother of Damian Marley, a reggae artist and son of Bob Marley, with whom she had a relationship.

Neville Garrick (Sheldon Shepherd) Neville Garrick. Picture: Sheldon Shepherd/Getty Sheldon Shepherd is a Jamaican actor, writer, and musician. He is known for his roles in films such as Better Mus’ Come and Yardie, as well as his involvement in the art collective and band The No-Maddz. He is also the author of a book of dub poetry called In the Morning Yah. Neville Garrick was a Jamaican graphic artist and photographer who worked closely with Bob Marley as his art director. He designed many of the iconic album covers and stage backdrops for the reggae legend and the genre. He also co-founded the Bob Marley Museum and wrote a book about Ethiopia. He died in late 2023.