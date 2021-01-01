Drunk man legally changes name to Celine Dion after loving her Christmas concert

Man changes name to Celine Dion. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

30-year-old Thomas Dodd got a little bit too merry while watching Celine Dion's Christmas concert, and decided to pay £89 to officially change his name to hers.

British Celine Dion superfan Thomas Dodd is in no rush to change his name back, after enjoying the Canadian superstar's festive concert last month.

The hospitality manager from Clifton Campville told Birmingham Live: "I am slightly obsessed with her, I'm not going to lie.

"During lockdown I've been watching a lot of live concerts on the TV. I can only think I've been watching one of hers and had a 'great idea' after a few drinks!

"I walked in from work and there was a big white envelope with 'do not bend' written across it. I nearly passed out in my kitchen when I opened it.

"My initial concern was how on earth do I tell the HR department at work that I need to change my email footer!? Now I'm thinking it could be a great way to get backstage.

"I'm just praying I don't get pulled over by the police for anything - that could get awkward! More annoyingly I've paid for eight extra certificates to prove it and they are £10 each!

"Apparently it's the funniest thing people have read in 2020. I'm glad it's entertaining people though, it's not been the best year. Hopefully it will give people a laugh even if it is at my expense.

"I haven't long moved house and haven't introduced myself to my neighbour yet. My mother didn't see the funny side though. I did explain it could be worse and it could've been Boris Johnson - we're just lucky he doesn't have any live concerts.

"She's laughing about it now. I told my sister and she choked on her sandwich. They seem to be seeing the funny side."

Thomas last went to see Celine in Birmingham in 2019, and hopes to see her live in Las Vegas in the future. He added that he has no plans to change his name back soon.

"I've not really thought too far ahead," he said. "I'm a little concerned that if I start telling people my name is Celine Dion I'll get sectioned. However, it may come with its perks.

"I'll figure it out, I'm not rushing to change it back that's for sure. I tried singing Celine in the shower this morning and I can assure everyone I haven't inherited her voice or bank balance. If this gets to Celine someone best make sure I have a defibrillator next to me."