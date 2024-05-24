Celine Dion documentary trailer shows her fight to return to the stage: "If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl"

The new trailer for Celine Dion's upcoming documentary shows the raw, revealing story behind her health issues. Picture: Amazon Prime

By Thomas Edward

It's been a long battle.

Back in December, Celine Dion revealed her secret struggle to the world which led her to cancel various concerts, including the entire upcoming Courage World Tour.

Celine revealed she's been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare and seemingly incurable neurological condition that causes muscles in the arms, legs, and torso to stiffen and seize up.

It was a torrid time for the 'All By Myself' singer, who faced up to the reality that she might never step on stage ever again.

That changed earlier in 2024 however, as Celine made a shocking surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards to present the Album of the Year award which Taylor Swift won.

Since then she's made a handful of public appearances, in what is looking to be a new era for the iconic star.

Now, the trailer has been released for her upcoming documentary titled I Am: Celine Dion, which shows the raw, revealing story behind her health issues.

Celine Dion cries over stiff-person syndrome in trailer for documentary

As per the trailer's accompanying statement, I Am: Celine Dion "gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness.'

"Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit."

In one particularly vulnerable moment for Dion shown in the trailer, she discusses her battle, on the verge of breaking down over her desire to return to the stage and perform to her millions of fans again.

"I'm working hard every day. But I have to admit, it’s been a struggle," she says. "I miss it so much. The people, I miss them. If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl. I won’t stop."

Celine made a shocking return to the spotlight after appearing at the Grammy Awards in February 2024. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Irene Taylor, the documentary pulls the curtain back on Celine's desire to overcome her life-altering illness and continue with her career in music.

Even though she's unveiling her fight to be on the stage once again, she's still at a stage where she can't make any plans or guarantees.

In a recent interview with Vogue, she was asked if her fans could expect to see her perform again, to which she responded: "I can't answer that."

"Because for four years I’ve been saying to myself that I’m not going back, that I’m ready, that I’m not ready," she continued.

"As things stand, I can’t stand here and say to you: 'Yes, in four months.' I don’t know... My body will tell me."

"n the other hand, I don’t just want to wait. It's morally hard to live from day to day. It's hard, I'm working very hard and tomorrow will be even harder."

"Tomorrow is another day. But there’s one thing that will never stop, and that’s the will. It’s the passion. It’s the dream. It’s the determination."

I Am: Celine Dion will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from 25th June 2024.