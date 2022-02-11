Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift release emotional new duet 'The Joker and The Queen'

11 February 2022, 10:20

By Mayer Nissim

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift team up once more for a sure-to-be-massive single.

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are two of the biggest stars in pop history.

That was already true ten years ago when they hooked up for the joint single 'Everything Has Changed', which was written by both artists and featured on Taylor's multiplatinum Red album.

It's even more true now, with both artists enjoying a stream of massive singles and albums, so it's no surprise that the pair have teamed up once more for a brand new single.

The new release of 'The Joker and the Queen' is a reworking of the song that originally featured on Sheeran's = (equals) album last year.

Ed's version of the track was co-written by Johnny McDaid and Fred, with the new version adding a co-writing credit for Taylor.

"Me and Taylor first met and wrote + recorded our first song together in 2012, ten years ago now," said Ed on Instagram.

"I'm so so honoured to have her on this song. Not only is she the best singer/songwriter in the world but she's also a very close friend, I'm very lucky to have her in my life.

"For the music video we got the kids from our song Everything Has Changed, all grown up and off to college now! Hope you love the song, and the video, and have a great week x"

When Taylor re-recorded her 2012 album Red last year, she enlisted Ed to re-record his vocals on 'Everything Has Changed', and to also co-write and perform on the new song 'Run'.

That album was the second of six planned re-recordings of Taylor's earlier albums following a dispute over the ownership of her master recordings, and followed the release Fearless (Taylor's Version) earlier that year.

