Anita Baker proudly regains control of her masters and music with support from Taylor Swift

Anita Baker proudly regains control of her masters and music. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Lovejoy

Anita Baker has regained control of her music catalogue and their masters following an ongoing legal battle after all of her artist contracts had ended.

Anita Baker has been working hard throughout this year to regain control of her music and began a tedious legal process to secure the rights to her original masters.

During the ongoing proceedings, Anita asked her fans to not stream her music until she had regained control of it.

Last week on Friday (September 3), Anita confirmed that fans and lovers of her music could “stream on” once more after confirming that she had successfully re-acquired her masters.

Posting on Twitter, Anita confirmed the news by sharing a picture of some of her records and mentioned that “impossible things happen”.

Anita Baker proudly regains control of her masters and music. Picture: Getty

“All My Children Are Coming Home. Catalog. Impossible Things Happen… Every. Single. Day. Gratefully,” the tweet reads.

One of Anita’s followers responded and asked if listeners were “in the clear” to listen to her music online once more.

Anita responded and wrote: “Yes. Chil’ren.... STREAM. ON. ABXO.”

The process for Anita to regain control of her masters became public knowledge in March 2021. Anita tweeted and mentioned that she had “miraculously” out-lived all of her artist contracts.

She stated in the tweet that “by law” her masters should be returned to her and added that she was going to have to “fight” for them.

Anita Baker proudly regains control of her masters and music. Picture: Getty

Anita’s full tweet reads: “Miraculously... I have out-lived *ALL, of my Artists Contracts. They no longer ‘Own’, My Name & Likeness. And, by Law… 30 yr old, Mstrs are 2B Returned, 2 Me. Unfortunately, They're gonna make me Fight 4 it. I'm Prepared, 2 do that. Please Don’t advertise/buy them ABXO.”

When Anita made the announcement, she was met with plenty of good wishes, including from singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

Taylor has also been through a similar battle in trying to regain control of her old music.

“What a beautiful moment, CONGRATULATIONS ANITA,” Taylor’s tweet reads.