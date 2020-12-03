Remembering George Michael's beautiful forgotten Christmas track 'December Song' 11 years later

3 December 2020, 12:34 | Updated: 3 December 2020, 17:35

George Michael released 'December Song' in 2009
George Michael released 'December Song' in 2009. Picture: ITV/Island

By Tom Eames

Everyone knows and loves a certain Christmas song written by George Michael.

Yes, 'Last Christmas' is one of the greatest Christmas songs ever made, but it wasn't the only festive track that George Michael recorded.

11 years ago, George scored a top 20 hit with 'December Song (I Dreamed of Christmas)', and unless you're a huge George fan, you might not remember it.

Read more: The Story of... 'Last Christmas' by Wham! - as told by Andrew Ridgeley

This is a shame, as it's a fantastic nostalgic ballad looking back at what Christmas was like growing up, with both happy and melancholic memories.

'December Song' was actually written with the Spice Girls in mind, if you can believe that. It was then going to be offered to Michael Bublé, before George decided to keep it for himself.

The song also features a sample from the Frank Sinatra song 'The Christmas Waltz' (the "Merry Christmas' parts at the start and end of the song).

The 30 greatest Christmas songs of all time

George performed the song live during the final of the 2009 series of The X Factor. The day after, physical copies of the song were sold out in one day, forcing his record label to print new copies.

Fans said at the time that they were not able to buy a physical copy, potentially denting its chances of a much higher chart entry. In the end, it peaked at number 14.

The song perfectly sums up children's views of Christmas, and the magic that surrounds it when growing up. It also had a cute and emotional animated music video, showing a young George and his pet hamster entering a world panda bears and Christmas trees made of TVs.

See more: QUIZ: Can you remember who sang 'Do They Know It's Christmas' in Band Aid II 30 years later?

It's a massive shame that last year's Last Christmas movie - featuring the music of George Michael - didn't include the song in the soundtrack, as it would have made for a fitting tribute to the late star.

More from George Michael

See more More from George Michael

George Michael songs

15 of George Michael's best ever songs

Features

The Story of... 'Last Christmas' by Wham!

The Story of... 'Last Christmas' by Wham! - as told by Andrew Ridgeley

The Story of...

Christmas songs

The 30 best Christmas songs of all time, ranked

Christmas

Last Christmas features the music of George Michael and Wham!

Last Christmas movie: The poignant George Michael moment that made us very emotional
After just four years after forming Wham!, George and Andrew decided to go their separate ways with an enormous 'farewell' concert at Wembley Arena

When George Michael performed with Wham! for the last time and said it was ‘most important day of my life’
Wham

What is Whamageddon? How to play the Christmas game and raise money for charity

Christmas

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Barry Gibb and Maurice Gibb's daughter singing her father's favourite Bee Gees song 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart', is a moment they'll treasure forever.

Barry Gibb inviting Maurice's daughter on stage for duet of 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart' is so moving
Christmas songs

The 30 best Christmas songs of all time, ranked

It's not everyday you get a line-up of an era's legends all on one stage, but that's exactly what happened one cold January day in 1979. Pictured (L to R) Barry Gibb, Olivia Newton-John, Andy Gibb, Rod Stewart

The day ABBA, Bee Gees, Olivia Newton-John, Rod Stewart and Andy Gibb sang a staggering medley
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Santa Claus

Santa Claus is Coming to Town song: Who wrote the Christmas classic and what are the lyrics?

Christmas

Santa

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas: Who wrote the festive song and what are the lyrics?

Christmas

Tiny Emma Cerchi, 9, stunned the judges with a beautiful rendition of Celine Dion's famous song on the fifth season of The Voice Kids France.

The Voice Kids: Blind girl, 9, astounds judges with spectacular version of Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’

The Voice

Shakin Stevens

The Story of... 'Merry Christmas Everyone' by Shakin' Stevens

The Story of...

Mariah Carey

The Story of... 'All I Want for Christmas is You' by Mariah Carey

The Story of...

John and Yoko

The Story of... 'Happy Xmas (War is Over)' by John Lennon

The Story of...