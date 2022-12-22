George Michael's family release emotional Christmas message days before anniversary of his and sister's deaths

22 December 2022, 12:56 | Updated: 22 December 2022, 13:12

George Michael's family pays tribute
George Michael's family pays tribute. Picture: Getty/George Michael

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The family of George Michael have given a public statement in the lead-up to the sixth anniversary of the star's death.

George Michael's family have released a message to his fans today (December 22, 2022), three days before the anniversary of the singer's death.

The star's sister Yioda, father Jack and former manager David have posted the statement on George Michael's official website.

The message for his fans reminds them to remember 'how precious life is' and be 'grateful for happy times'.

The star's sister Yioda, father Jack (pictured) and former manager David gave posted the statement on George's official website.
The star's sister Yioda, father Jack (pictured) and former manager David gave posted the statement on George's official website. Picture: Getty

The statement comes three years after the death of George Michael's beloved sister in 2019, and six years since George's passing on December 25, 2016.

"Hello Friends, Lovelies and Fans everywhere, " the moving message from the three began.

"I cannot quite believe that another year has passed since I was thinking about what to write in our Christmas message for 2021, but here we are again, after another year, getting ready to spend time with our friends and families and wondering where the time has gone……

"It will be six years on Christmas Day since we lost George and three since we lost Melanie. Life goes on but our memories of the two of them keep them with us every single day in our hearts.

"In 2009 in 'December Song', George sang about his dreams of Christmas as a little boy: 'There was always Christmas time, to wipe the year away,' the message continued.

George Michael's family released the statement on December 22, 2022.
George Michael's family released the statement on December 22, 2022. Picture: GeorgeMichael.com

"It is a blessing that the very worst times with the pandemic are past for most of us, but this year has been a terrible and troubled one for so many people all over the world, reminding us yet again how precious life is.

"So as we wipe away 2022, we are so grateful for happy times and we are praying for a more peaceful and positive year to come.

"As always, this Christmas we send you our thanks and appreciation for your ongoing love and loyalty to George and his music and wish for you all in 2023 a year that brings happy, healthy days.

"Keep dreaming of Christmas! Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Yioda, Jack and David xxx."

