Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' is just 1,300 record sales away from its first ever number one

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley's festive hit 'Last Christmas' is just 1,300 record sales behind Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' and may have its first number one since it's release in 1984.

2020 may be the year we finally see 'Last Christmas' take the number one position in the official UK chart.

'Last Christmas' is just 1,300 behind Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' with five days to go before the final of this week's official charts, with all UK physical sales, paid-for downloads and streaming of the song counting towards the final tally.

The song has sold 1.90 million copies as of February 2020 and is the biggest-selling single in the UK that has never reached number one.

Produced by George Michael, 'Last Christmas' was written by the star in his childhood bedroom on a visit home to see his parents.

When he played the chorus and melody to Andrew Ridgeley, the singer said it was a "moment of wonder" and he knew the song would be a hit.

'Last Christmas' was recorded in the height of summer, in August 1984 and saw George Michael produce and play every instrument on the track, including a Linn 9000 drum machine and sleigh bells.

Upon its release in 1984, the song reached Number one in Denmark, Slovenia, and Sweden and number two nine countries including New Zealand, Italy and the UK, and saw George and Andrew donate all its royalties to Ethiopian Famine relief.

Since its release 'Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' has been number two in the UK chart four times, in 1984, 1985, 2017 and now 2020, and with just 1,300 sales to go, could this be Wham!'s year?

The UK's Official Chart is based upon physical sales, paid-for downloads and streaming over a seven-day period, George Michael fans - this is your moment!