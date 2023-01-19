Michael Jackson's official biopic will be directed by Training Day's Antoine Fuqua

19 January 2023, 13:00

By Mayer Nissim

The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic has got a major step closer with the hiring of Training Day director Antoine Fuqua.

Earlier this year it was announced that producer Graham King would be making the film with the full co-operation of the Michael Jackson estate.

"The first films of my career were music videos, and I still feel that combining film and music are a deep part of who I am," said Fuqua in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"For me, there is no artist with the power, the charisma, and the sheer musical genius of Michael Jackson. I was influenced to make music videos by watching his work — the first Black artist to play in heavy rotation on MTV.

"His music and those images are part of my worldview, and the chance to tell his story on the screen alongside his music was irresistible."

Michael Jackson during the HIStory tour
Michael Jackson during the HIStory tour. Picture: Getty Images

King – the man behind hit Queen and Freddie Mercury movie Bohemian Rhapsody – will co-produce the film with the co-executors of Michael Jackson estate John Branca and John McClain.

Three-time Oscar nominee John Logan, who wrote The Aviator and co-wrote Gladiator, Spectre and Skyfall, is writing the script.

Studio Lionsgate has said that the film will address all aspect's of Michael's life, though given the involvement of the Jackson estate, it's not clear how it will approach the allegations of sexual abuse made against Jackson – which he and his estate have always denied – or the tragic and controversial circumstances of his death in 2009.

