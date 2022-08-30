Michael Jackson's kids release unseen private photos to celebrate his 64th birthday

30 August 2022, 17:29

"Happy birthday to the greatest!" Prince, 25, said under a collection of Instagram photos, which showed his father with his three children at different stages of their childhoods.
"Happy birthday to the greatest!" Prince, 25, said under a collection of Instagram photos, which showed his father with his three children at different stages of their childhoods. Picture: Alamy

By Giorgina Hamilton

Michael Jackson's children have released special behind-the-scenes family photos to celebrate what would have been their father's 64th birthday yesterday (August 29).

Prince Jackson and Paris Jackson have paid tribute to their father Michael Jackson.

The young pair took to their social media platforms to release images of them with their father when they were children, to commemorate what would have been MJ's 64th birthday.

"Happy birthday to the greatest!" Prince, 25, said under a collection of Instagram photos, which showed his father with his three children at different stages of their childhoods.

The young pair took to their social media platforms to release images of them with their father when they were children, to commemorate what would have been MJ's 64th birthday.
The young pair took to their social media platforms to release images of them with their father when they were children, to commemorate what would have been MJ's 64th birthday. Picture: Prince Jackson/Instsgram

"Miss you more and more but I love you more and more with each day. Thank you for everything 🙌🏼❤️," he finished the post.

24-year-old Paris Jackson also shared pictures of her father on her Instagram stories, of dad kissing her when she was little, captioning the post "hbd ❤️."

Michael Jackson's musical daughter, who released her debut album in 2020, spoke about life with her father in a recent interview with the Evening Standard, saying people have preconceived ideas about what the King of Pop's daughter must be like.

"I’ve had more than a handful of people tell me... 'When I met you I thought you were gonna be a spoiled brat'," Paris says.

The posts from the Jackson children come after the star would have celebrated his 64th birthday on August 29 and just weeks after the 13th anniversary of his death on June 25.
The posts from the Jackson children come after the star would have celebrated his 64th birthday on August 29 and just weeks after the 13th anniversary of his death on June 25. Picture: Getty

Throughout her life of privilege and her unusual upbringing, Paris credits Michael Jackson for instilling the values that make her the person she is today.

"I think a huge part of it was from my dad, from his work and his humanitarianism," she says.

"Going back to the morals we were raised with, he instilled in us: 'Do what you can to leave this place better than how you found it.'

The posts from the Jackson children come after the star would have celebrated his 64th birthday on August 29 and just weeks after the 13th anniversary of his death on June 25.

The bittersweet celebrations of Jackson's birthday came on the same day Michael Jackson was voted by Smooth Radio listeners and SmoothRadio.com readers as the best artist of all time.

The fourth annual Smooth Icons countdown saw The King of Pop retain his crown from 2020 and 2021.

Over 25,000 votes were cast in the poll, which saw Michael beat 2019's winner George Michael.

More from Michael Jackson

See more More from Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson

The top 30 best Michael Jackson songs ever, ranked in order of greatness

Features

Michael Jackson in 1996

Michael Jackson facts: Singer's wife, kids, age, albums, net worth and more revealed

Michael Jackson wins Smooth Icons for 2021

Smooth Icons 2022: Michael Jackson is voted the greatest artist of all time

Music

Michael Bublé may be famous for his feel good Christmas songs, but what many people don't know is that he does a mean impression of Michael Jackson. Pictured in Oslo in 2012.

When Michael Bublé did an impression of Michael Jackson’s ‘Billie Jean’ and it was actually really great

Michael Bublé

Brandon Conway has stunned the internet with his impression of Michael Jackson

This unknown man singing Michael Jackson in a car park will blow you away

The greatest yacht rock songs ever

The 20 greatest yacht rock songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Roberta Flack in 1975

Roberta Flack facts: Soul singer's age, career, husband and more revealed

Music

On what was supposedly their 'night off' the footage shows the band gathered around a piano where they sing a slowed down version of their 1982 hit song.

Culture Club give stunning impromptu acoustic performance of 'Do You Really Want to Hurt Me'

Boy George

'Tiny Dancer' is a constant in Elton John's setlists these days.

The Story of... 'Tiny Dancer' by Elton John

The Story of...

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta were glowing as they giggled and embraced for photos on the red carpet and stopped to speak to a reporter from E! for what would be their last ever interview together.

Watch Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta dance one last time in adorable final interview

Olivia Newton-John

Sir Rod Stewart and Sir Elton John have been bickering for nearly half a century.

Rod Stewart reignites feud with 'frenemy' Elton John after mocking him on stage

Rod Stewart

More Smooth Features

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained

Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother

Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed