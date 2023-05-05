Michael Jackson’s pet chimp Bubbles turns 40 with huge party at his 'retirement home'

5 May 2023, 12:04

Bubbles has celebrated his 40th birthday. Pictured right with Michael Jackson in 1986.
Bubbles has celebrated his 40th birthday. Pictured right with Michael Jackson in 1986. Picture: Alamy

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Michael Jackson's Chimpanzee celebrated the milestone birthday at his Florida home.

Michael Jackson's pet chimp Bubbles is living out his twilight years at a retirement home in Florida.

The 40-year-old chimpanzee celebrated his birthday with a party thrown by the staff of his sanctuary, he Center for Great Apes in Wauchula.

Founding Director Patti Ragan opened up about the ape's birthday, and how Bubbles would react if he saw his old owner, Michael Jackson, now.

Patti Ragan opened up about the ape's birthday, and how Bubbles would react if he saw his old owner, Michael Jackson, now. Pictured with Jackson in 1987.
Founding Director Patti Ragan opened up about the ape's birthday, and how Bubbles would react if he saw his old owner, Michael Jackson, now. Pictured with Jackson in 1987. Picture: Getty
Michael and Bubbles were inseparable for several years, with the ape initially living in Jackson's Los Angeles family home (pictured in Florida in April 2023)
Michael and Bubbles were inseparable for several years, with the ape initially living in Jackson's Los Angeles family home (pictured in Florida in April 2023). Picture: Center for Great Apes

"He did get a cake — but it’s a special ape-healthy cake,"

"We frost it with mashed bananas and add a little bit of blue food colouring … and then we wrote his name in blueberries," Ragan said.

"We had tubs of bubble bath. They had paper bubbles everywhere," she said, adding that the 40-year-old chimp was a gracious host.

"He just wanted to see who was visiting," she said. "He came and looked at all the staff that had come to be there for the party."

Bubbles was reportedly born in 1983 in a research facility in Texas that bred primates for animal testing.

The 40-year-old chimpanzee celebrated his birthday with a party thrown by the staff of his sanctuary, he Center for Great Apes in Wauchula. (pictured in the 1980s)
The 40-year-old chimpanzee celebrated his birthday with a party thrown by the staff of his sanctuary, he Center for Great Apes in Wauchula. (pictured in the 1980s). Picture: Getty

There are conflicting stories about how Bubbles came to be Michael's pet, as he reportedly purchased him directly from the facility when he was only eight months old, but also reportedly bought him from a Hollywood animal trainer for $65,000.

Michael and Bubbles were inseparable for several years, with the ape initially living in Jackson's Los Angeles family home.

“When he became too big to be around people, maybe about 6 or 7 years old, Michael Jackson’s trainer had him with his other chimps,” Ragan explained.

She also went on to say that the staff entertain the primates with DVDs of Michael Jackson's performances, and explained how she thinks Bubbles would react if reunited with his old owner.

"If he saw Michael Jackson [in person], of course, he’d remember him and go crazy in greeting him," she said.

Last Days of Michael Jackson' Trailer

Patti also revealed how Bubbles reacted when LaToya Jackson came to visit him in 2010, while filming the documentary Michael Jackson and Bubbles.

"He clearly remembered her. He could not stop staring at her," she said.

"She and I sat outside the mesh enclosure and he came and sat right next to us. She looks like Michael very much and she sounds like Michael, with that very soft voice."

More from Michael Jackson

See more More from Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson

The top 30 best Michael Jackson songs ever, ranked in order of greatness

Features

Michael Jackson in 1996

Michael Jackson facts: Singer's wife, kids, age, albums, net worth and more revealed

George Michael tops Smooth's All Time Top 500 for 2023

George Michael tops Smooth's All Time Top 500 for the sixth time - see the full chart

Music

Smokey Robinson, Diana Ross and Michael Jackson

Smokey Robinson addresses rumours that he and Diana Ross are Michael Jackson's parents

The greatest Oscars performances

The 12 greatest Oscars music performances of all time, ranked

Music

Madonna and Michael Jackson shared a date together in 1991

When Michael Jackson and Madonna attended the Oscars together: "The best date ever"

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

What's your favourite Steve Winwood song?

Steve Winwood's 10 greatest songs, ranked

Song Lists

Sir Bryn Terfel

Bryn Terfel facts: Opera singer's age, wife, children, height and career explained

Music

Musical prodigy Steve Winwood has been an active performer since the age of just eight years old.

Steve Winwood facts: 'Higher Love' singer's career, age, wife, children and more revealed

Music

Katy Perry

Katy Perry facts: Singer's age, real name, husband, children, net worth, and career revealed

Music

King Charles and Lionel Richie

Why is Lionel Richie at King Charles III's Coronation? How the pop icon became friends with the King

Lionel Richie

More Smooth Features

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother