Neil Diamond has released a global singalong video of 'Sweet Caroline' and it’s so moving

22 December 2020, 11:57

Neil Diamond set the challenge a few weeks ago and from November 20 to December 4 asked fans worldwide to submit videos through a specially made website.
By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Neil Diamond has released a video of 'Sweet Caroline' using footage of fans singing the song across the world and its made us a tiny bit emotional...

2020 has been an incredibly difficult year for everyone so when Neil Diamond asked fans across the world to send in videos of them singing 'Sweet Caroline' at home, the submissions – unsurprisingly – poured in.

The heartwarming and moving music video of thousands of people all over the world singing 'Sweet Caroline' has now been released, and it's amazing.

The song has been issued to celebrate Neil Diamond's new album Neil Diamond With The London Symphony Orchestra: Classic Diamonds in which the singer has reimagined 14 of his classic hits.
A hugely popular song at weddings, parties and sporting events, 'Sweet Caroline' was released in 1969 and in 2019 was honoured by being added to the US Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

Recorded both at Abbey Road studios and at Neil Diamond's personal studio in L.A., the album features new versions of hits songs including 'I’m A Believer,' 'America,' 'Love On The Rocks,' and 'Heartlight.'

Neil Diamond isn't the only artist to create music videos purely from content sent in by fans in 2020, however.

To celebrate the release of their new album Live Around The World, Queen released a video on their official YouTube page are asking attendees of their Queen + Adam Lambert concerts to submit photos and any video clips of the live shows.

The new music video for 'Don't Stop Me Now' was then released as a tribute to all of Queen's followers around the world and solely features footage and pictures sent in by fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The album Live Around The World was released in October 2020, Queen + Adam Lambert's first live album together and the band's first live collection since 1986’s Live Magic with Freddie Mercury.

