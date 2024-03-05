Paul McCartney joins Michael Jackson's daughter Paris at fashion show despite famous feud with father

Paul McCartney and Paris Jackson watched Stella McCartney's runway show together. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Thomas Edward

Paris is in Paris.

Paris Jackson that is, who was recently in attendance for Fashion Week in the French capital at Stella McCartney’s runway show.

Of course, supporting his second eldest daughter was The Beatles' legend Paul McCartney, who brought along with him his former fellow band mate Ringo Starr.

Sandwiched between the pair however was Paris, a multi-generational meet-up which harks back to the relationship Macca had with her father, Michael Jackson.

The pop rival's famous feud dragged on and was believed to have been left unresolved from the time they worked together in the eighties.

With Paul and Paris sat together looking in good spirits, that spat has seemingly been put to bed at least when the King Of Pop's daughter is concerned.

Paris Jackson attends the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in Paris. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Paris was sandwiched between The Beatles' two surviving legends. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage). Picture: Getty

The only daughter of Michael and his ex-wife Debbie Rowe, Paris Jackson was just eleven years old when her dad died in 2009, aged just fifty.

At the time of his death, Paul and Michael had only briefly communicated on a handful of occasions, due to a famous falling out.

Their friendship blossomed for a brief period after working together, joining forces on 'The Girl Is Mine' and 'Say Say Say' the latter of which was a huge hit in the UK and the US.

Things soured after Paul advised Michael to invest in music publishing, with Michael securing the rights to The Beatles' entire catalogue for £37.5 million in August 1985.

Paul wasn't best pleased, later saying: "I think it’s dodgy to do something like that. To be someone's friend, and then buy the rug they’re standing on."

Any ill will certainly hasn't rubbed off on Jackson's offspring, as they sat warmly beside each other throughout the runway show.

Paris and Paul were pictured chatting away. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

McCartney - who was also joined by his son James - wore a traditional black jacket, as did his former band mate Ringo.

Paris went slightly more bold in her outfit choice, donning a long-sleeved leopard print halter neck dress.

The glitzy onlookers in attendance also saw the likes of Cher, Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry, and Ringo's wife Barbara in the crowd.

Sir Paul and Sir Ringo's joint appearance at Paris Fashion Week has marked the first time The Beatles legends have been seen in public since the release of 'Now and Then'.

The return of The Beatles in 2023 scored the band their first number one single in the UK since the sixties, and became their record-breaking 18th number one.