Gary Barlow is selling a £48 songwriting course to help anyone write a No.1 hit

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The Take That singer has sold over 50 million records worldwide and has received six Ivor Novello Awards from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors

Gary Barlow has released a songwriting course to help fledgling stars write hit music of their own.

The Take That star – who has written 14 no.1's and counting – is offering a 10-part course on how to write lyrics and music, for £48.

The three-and-a-half hour online course is split into different categories including how to buy your first keyboard, and learning the difference between the major and minor keys.

Potential pupils are told: "Everyone has a song inside. Whether you’re a beginner, in a rock band or a producer, there’s a lot to be learned from Gary’s course. Be inspired as he crafts a new song from scratch."

Gary himself spoke about the course, adding: "If you are serious about writing a song, then fasten your seatbelt.

"On no day do I ever know I’m going to write something that’s going to change my life for ever."

The course – which has been reduced to £48 from its original price of £80 – has been a hit with buyers, as satisfied customer have left rave reviews.

“Concise, precise, masterclass. Great insight to how a maestro has developed and honed his craft, and is prepared to share this with others," one said.

Another wrote: "The quality of the video was amazing. And it really helped me to improve my songwriting and respect other musicians."

"Gary is great. Very accessible. Simplifies the art of songwriting. Very honest and relatable," a third said.

