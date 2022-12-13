Gary Barlow is selling a £48 songwriting course to help anyone write a No.1 hit

13 December 2022, 11:15

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The Take That singer has sold over 50 million records worldwide and has received six Ivor Novello Awards from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors

Gary Barlow has released a songwriting course to help fledgling stars write hit music of their own.

The Take That star – who has written 14 no.1's and counting – is offering a 10-part course on how to write lyrics and music, for £48.

The three-and-a-half hour online course is split into different categories including how to buy your first keyboard, and learning the difference between the major and minor keys.

The star – who has written 14 no.1's and counting – is offering a 10-part course on how to write lyrics and music, for £48. (L-R: Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen)
The star – who has written 14 no.1's and counting – is offering a 10-part course on how to write lyrics and music, for £48. (L-R: Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen). Picture: Getty
Gary himself spoke about the course, adding: "If you are serious about writing a song, then fasten your seatbelt."
Gary himself spoke about the course, adding: "If you are serious about writing a song, then fasten your seatbelt.". Picture: Getty

Potential pupils are told: "Everyone has a song inside. Whether you’re a beginner, in a rock band or a producer, there’s a lot to be learned from Gary’s course. Be inspired as he crafts a new song from scratch."

Gary himself spoke about the course, adding: "If you are serious about writing a song, then fasten your seatbelt.

"On no day do I ever know I’m going to write something that’s going to change my life for ever."

The course – which has been reduced to £48 from its original price of £80 – has been a hit with buyers, as satisfied customer have left rave reviews.

The star – who has written 14 no.1's and counting – is offering a 10-part course on how to write lyrics and music, for £48.
The star – who has written 14 no.1's and counting – is offering a 10-part course on how to write lyrics and music, for £48. Picture: BBC

“Concise, precise, masterclass. Great insight to how a maestro has developed and honed his craft, and is prepared to share this with others," one said.

Another wrote: "The quality of the video was amazing. And it really helped me to improve my songwriting and respect other musicians."

"Gary is great. Very accessible. Simplifies the art of songwriting. Very honest and relatable," a third said.

Learn more about Gary's course here.

More from Take That

See more More from Take That

Take That

Take That's top 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

Robbie Williams and Blondie

Robbie Williams and Blondie announced for Isle of Wight Festival 2023

Robbie Williams

The 48-year-old singer was performing in Glasgow when he took a moment between sings to pay tribute to his son, Charlie.

Robbie Williams gets crowd to sing Happy Birthday to his son Charlie, 8, in a touching moment

Robbie Williams

Take That are back

Take That announce comeback at BST Hyde Park 2023: Tickets and date revealed

Robbie Williams movie 'Better Man': Cast, release date, plot, songs and more revealed

Robbie Williams movie 'Better Man': Cast, release date, plot, songs and more revealed

Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams' best songs

Robbie Williams' 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

Robbie Williams

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Grease: The Musical

Grease is coming back to London's West End next summer

TV & Film

Tina Turner's son Ronnie has died

Tina Turner's son Ronnie's cause of death revealed

Tina Turner

LadBaby - Food Aid

Band Aid's 'Do They Know It's Christmas' to be covered by LadBaby and Martin Lewis

Christmas

Dolly Parton eyes up Elton John collaboration for her upcoming rock album

Dolly Parton eyes up Elton John collaboration for her upcoming rock album

Dolly Parton

Cher and her mum Georgia Holt

Georgia Holt – actor, singer and Cher's mother – dies aged 96

Music