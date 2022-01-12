Gary Barlow shares rare photos to celebrate 22 years of marriage with wife Dawn Andrews

By Hannah Lovejoy

Take That frontman Gary Barlow is celebrating a huge personal milestone with his wife as they’ve been married for more than two decades.

Gary Barlow has highlighted a significant anniversary as he’s been married to his wife Dawn Andrews for 22 years.

The British singer-songwriter shared a post on Instagram and there were a number of images of Gary and his wife Dawn that captured their years together.

These included pictures of when the couple first met and Gary stated that it was from over 30 years ago in 1988.

Gary said that they’ve had “so many adventures” during their relationship and that they have “beautiful children” together.

“Happy 22nd Wedding Anniversary Mrs.B. Well what a time we’ve had. So many adventures. 4 beautiful children,” Gary wrote in the caption.

“Here’s to the next 22 and beyond. Check out the pics of the day we first met - 1988 !!! Shocking!”

Gary and Dawn first met through work when Dawn joined the band’s production team as a backup dancer. She appeared on Take That's 1995 Nobody Else Tour.

The couple also have matching tattoos with Gary getting his a number of years ago shortly before their 19th wedding anniversary.

Gary shared a picture of the ink on Instagram and mentioned that he was “always looking for new ways to feel closer” to Dawn as he travelled for work so often.

The post reads: “As Dawn and I approach our 24th Year together (19 married) I’m always looking for new ways to feel closer to her.

“Especially as we spend so much time apart. Now I just have to look down to feel that connection. A good way of remembering how important people are to us is to try and imagine life without them.

“That’s always a good cue to kiss them a little more and tell them you Love them a lot more. If you’re lucky enough to have found Love, protect it. #love.”

Gary also recently confirmed that he’d be reuniting with some of his Take That band mates for a tour next year in 2023.