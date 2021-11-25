Gary Barlow promises Take That will return in 2023, but not all five will return

By Tom Eames

Take That will return on tour in two years, but which members will making a comeback with Gary Barlow?

Gary Barlow has confirmed that Take That are getting back together and will go on tour in 2023.

He said that he will reunite with bandmates Mark Owen and Howard Donald for a series of live dates in a year's time.

However, he had hoped to get Jason Orange back on board, but despite the group's attempts to convince him, the band are returning as a trio.

Robbie Williams will also likely be absent from the line-up, He returned to the group in 2010 and for some sporadic appearance here and there, but a full-time reunion is not on the cards.

Take That as a five-piece in 2011. Picture: Getty

Speaking to The Sun, Gary said: “Jason isn’t coming back. Take That is Mark, Howard and me for the next few years.

“By the time Christmas comes, it will be the end of a big chapter for me. I’ll have toured two albums and it’ll be the end of this solo chapter for me and I’ll be getting ready for the next wave of Take That.

“We’ll have a nice planning year in 2022. I don’t think we’ll release anything or tour, but the following year – 2023 – will be a big year for Take That.

"It’s been a while since 2019. I’m ready to get back to my day job now. That’s my thing, being in the group."

The last time Take That performed together was back in 2019, during their sold-out Odyssey: Greatest Hits Live Tour. Jason and Robbie also did not appear during that campaign.

Take That will return as a trio. Picture: Getty

After parting ways in 1996, Take That reunited to great fanfare in 2005, minus Robbie. Five years later, Robbie returned to the fold for the Progress album and tour, but they have not performed with Jason since their Olympics Closing Ceremony show in 2012.

Gary Barlow is currently on tour in support of his new festive album The Dream of Christmas, released this Friday (November 26).

Earlier this week, Gary unveiled his latest single - 'How Christmas Is Supposed To Be' - a duet with actor Sheridan Smith.