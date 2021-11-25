Gary Barlow promises Take That will return in 2023, but not all five will return

25 November 2021, 16:09

By Tom Eames

Take That will return on tour in two years, but which members will making a comeback with Gary Barlow?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gary Barlow has confirmed that Take That are getting back together and will go on tour in 2023.

He said that he will reunite with bandmates Mark Owen and Howard Donald for a series of live dates in a year's time.

However, he had hoped to get Jason Orange back on board, but despite the group's attempts to convince him, the band are returning as a trio.

Robbie Williams will also likely be absent from the line-up, He returned to the group in 2010 and for some sporadic appearance here and there, but a full-time reunion is not on the cards.

Take That as a five-piece in 2011
Take That as a five-piece in 2011. Picture: Getty

Speaking to The Sun, Gary said: “Jason isn’t coming back. Take That is Mark, Howard and me for the next few years.

“By the time Christmas comes, it will be the end of a big chapter for me. I’ll have toured two albums and it’ll be the end of this solo chapter for me and I’ll be getting ready for the next wave of Take That.

“We’ll have a nice planning year in 2022. I don’t think we’ll release anything or tour, but the following year – 2023 – will be a big year for Take That.

"It’s been a while since 2019. I’m ready to get back to my day job now. That’s my thing, being in the group."

The last time Take That performed together was back in 2019, during their sold-out Odyssey: Greatest Hits Live Tour. Jason and Robbie also did not appear during that campaign.

Take That will return as a trio
Take That will return as a trio. Picture: Getty

After parting ways in 1996, Take That reunited to great fanfare in 2005, minus Robbie. Five years later, Robbie returned to the fold for the Progress album and tour, but they have not performed with Jason since their Olympics Closing Ceremony show in 2012.

Gary Barlow is currently on tour in support of his new festive album The Dream of Christmas, released this Friday (November 26).

Earlier this week, Gary unveiled his latest single - 'How Christmas Is Supposed To Be' - a duet with actor Sheridan Smith.

More from Take That

See more More from Take That

Take That

Take That's top 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

Gary Barlow and Sheridan Smith team up for Christmas

Gary Barlow and Sheridan Smith release super festive new song 'How Christmas is Supposed to Be'

Music

Gary Barlow is touring in 2021

Gary Barlow 2021 UK tour: Music Played by Humans tour dates, venues and tickets revealed
Gary Barlow - The Dream of Christmas

Gary Barlow announces new album 'The Dream of Christmas' including covers of festive favourites

Music

Take That in 1992

Take That movie musical 'Greatest Days': Cast, plot, soundtrack and more revealed
Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson and Gary Barlow

10 really bad songs by brilliant artists, from Michael Jackson to David Bowie

Song Lists

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Michael Bublé is the king of Christmas

Michael Bublé responds to the annual 'defrosting' Christmas joke: "It's not funny"

Michael Bublé

The Beatles - Get Back

The Beatles: Get Back TV series review round-up – aThe Beatles: Get Back TV series review round-up – a masterpiece or too long and winding?

Beatles

Elton John

Elton John announces extra Farewell Yellow Brick Road UK tour dates at his beloved Vicarage Road

Elton John

Leona Lewis in 2018

Leona Lewis facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Music

Billy Preston

Billy Preston facts: Singer and musician's career, death and friendship with The Beatles explained

Music