Gary Barlow and Sheridan Smith release super festive new song 'How Christmas is Supposed to Be'

24 November 2021, 12:41 | Updated: 24 November 2021, 12:45

Gary Barlow and Sheridan Smith team up for Christmas
Gary Barlow and Sheridan Smith team up for Christmas. Picture: Gary Barlow/Polydor

By Tom Eames

Gary Barlow has unveiled his new Christmas single, and it's a festive extravaganza.

Teaming up with actor and singer Sheridan Smith, Gary has released the song 'How Christmas Is Supposed to Be' today (November 24), with its super fun video premiering at 7pm tonight.

The Take That star, whose album The Dream of Christmas follows on Friday, first met Sheridan backstage at the Royal Variety Performance last year.

Ten months on, Gary asked Sheridan to sing with him as part of his popular Crooner Sessions, with fantastic results.

He told The Sun: “Everyone loves Sheridan, don’t they? She’s a great ball of energy and a great laugh. She’s just wonderful — and is a great actress and singer.

“We met in the wings of the Blackpool Opera House last year, while waiting to go on for the Royal Variety Performance. She just said: ‘I’m a big fan, will you take my number and keep in touch?’

“So we swapped numbers and then when I wrote How Christmas Is Supposed To Be last year, I just thought of her immediately.

“The song is about a couple who have a falling-out, they can’t do things right, it looks like they might split up. The video needed a bit of acting so I thought Sheridan would be great. She had a listen to it then she was on the phone saying, ‘Yes, let’s do it’.”

Speaking about the album, he said: “We were all trying to make Christmas feel good last year.

“It was a really hard Christmas for so many because of the scenario we all found ourselves in. So to try and make things a bit special, I started writing these songs.

“I had never listened to those classic Christmas songs with the idea of singing them myself, but as this record evolved, so did my appreciation for these wonderful songs. It all started off as a bit of a dalliance in the studio and before I knew it, I had a whole album!”

The album also features duets with Aled Jones and The Puppini Sisters, and comes as standard 11-track and deluxe 15-track editions.

Gary will support the album with a series of live shows across the UK in November and December, with support act Leona Lewis.

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Michael Buble is one of many singers to perform 'Winter Wonderland'

Who is Parson Brown from 'Winter Wonderland' – and is it a real person?

Christmas

Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart opens up about losing his voice after "scary" cancer diagnosis

Rod Stewart

Tears for Fears are back

Tears for Fears announce UK tour dates for 2022 with special guest Alison Moyet
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta starred in Grease

School cancels Grease musical production after students complain it's "offensive"

TV & Film

Freddie Mercury's final video for Queen

The Story of... 'These Are the Days of Our Lives' by Queen, Freddie Mercury's heartbreaking farewell

The Story of...

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?