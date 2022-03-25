Westlife's Kian Egan and wife Jodi Albert share heartbreaking miscarriage news

25 March 2022, 10:18

By Mayer Nissim

"I think it's part of a positive healing process or maybe it's just for me to remember that it was real and that little baby did exist and was loved so much."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Westlife's Kian Egan and his wife Jodi Albert have shared the heartbreaking news of Jodi suffering a miscarriage at nine weeks.

Kian and Jodi both posted a photograph of the couple together on Instagram – similar to one Jodi had previously shared on Valentine's Day.

"I don’t really have any words to describe this woman," Kian said on his post.

"All I know is I love her with all my heart. She is the strongest person I know. We have been through some heartbreak recently. A heartbreak that will never go away. Love you my soul mate @jodialbert ♥️"

In her post, Jodi revealed that someone had posted a comment on her Valentine's message, saying that she looked pregnant.

"On any other occasion I might have been offended 😄 but on this occasion, I thought.. ooh she guessed it right, I am and I cannot wait to get to 12 weeks to share our happy news!!!" she said.

"But sadly we lost our little one at 9 weeks pregnant."

She added that she had suffered a previous miscarriage three-and-a-half years ago, and added: "This one hit differently because we allowed ourselves to get excited and dream about what the future would look like with a new beautiful little blessing to add to our family."

Jodi Albert and Kian Egan
Jodi Albert and Kian Egan. Picture: Alamy

Of why she has decided to speak out about her experience, Jodi said: "I have found comfort in reading and listening to women who have been through the same thing and I suppose this is why I’m pushing through my fear and speaking out.

"I think it’s part of a positive healing process or maybe it’s just for me to remember that it was real and that little baby did exist and was loved so much."

Kian Egan married Hollyoaks actress and former Girl Thing and Wonderland singer Jodi Albert in 2009.

They have had three sons together – Koa, born in 2011, Zekey born in 2015, and Cobi, born in 2017.

If you’ve been affected by miscarriage, molar pregnancy or ectopic pregnancy, The Miscarriage Association is there to help. You can email info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk or phone 01924 200 799 from Monday to Friday at 9am-4pm.

More from Westlife

See more More from Westlife

Westlife

Westlife's top 10 best songs ever

Song Lists

Mark Feehily

Mark Feehily facts: Westlife singer's age, partner, children and more revealed

Music

Westlife's Shane lost both of his parents within months of one another.

Shane Filan dedicates Westlife's new album to his parents, having tragically lost them during lockdown
Kian Egan

Kian Egan facts: Westlife singer's age, wife, children and more revealed

Music

Nicky Byrne

Nicky Byrne facts: Westlife singer's age, wife, children and football past revealed

Music

Shane Filan

Shane Filan facts: Westlife singer's age, wife, children, height and more revealed

Music

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

George Harrison said he wanted to marry Pattie Boyd on the day he met her.

George Harrison met ex-wife Pattie Boyd in heartbreaking 'final goodbye' months before his death

Beatles

Michael Buble - James Bond 007 singer?

Michael Bublé would love to do a Bond theme but has a theory on why he has no chance

Michael Bublé

The greatest movie songs ever

The 100 greatest movie songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

Peter Andre in Grease

Grease: Jason Donovan and Peter Andre join new West End production

Music

Elton John

Win Elton John tickets at BST Hyde Park in London this summer! How to enter

Elton John