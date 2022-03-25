Westlife's Kian Egan and wife Jodi Albert share heartbreaking miscarriage news

By Mayer Nissim



Westlife's Kian Egan and his wife Jodi Albert have shared the heartbreaking news of Jodi suffering a miscarriage at nine weeks.

Kian and Jodi both posted a photograph of the couple together on Instagram – similar to one Jodi had previously shared on Valentine's Day.

"I don’t really have any words to describe this woman," Kian said on his post.

"All I know is I love her with all my heart. She is the strongest person I know. We have been through some heartbreak recently. A heartbreak that will never go away. Love you my soul mate @jodialbert ♥️"

In her post, Jodi revealed that someone had posted a comment on her Valentine's message, saying that she looked pregnant.

"On any other occasion I might have been offended 😄 but on this occasion, I thought.. ooh she guessed it right, I am and I cannot wait to get to 12 weeks to share our happy news!!!" she said.

"But sadly we lost our little one at 9 weeks pregnant."

She added that she had suffered a previous miscarriage three-and-a-half years ago, and added: "This one hit differently because we allowed ourselves to get excited and dream about what the future would look like with a new beautiful little blessing to add to our family."

Jodi Albert and Kian Egan. Picture: Alamy

Of why she has decided to speak out about her experience, Jodi said: "I have found comfort in reading and listening to women who have been through the same thing and I suppose this is why I’m pushing through my fear and speaking out.

"I think it’s part of a positive healing process or maybe it’s just for me to remember that it was real and that little baby did exist and was loved so much."

Kian Egan married Hollyoaks actress and former Girl Thing and Wonderland singer Jodi Albert in 2009.

They have had three sons together – Koa, born in 2011, Zekey born in 2015, and Cobi, born in 2017.

If you’ve been affected by miscarriage, molar pregnancy or ectopic pregnancy, The Miscarriage Association is there to help. You can email info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk or phone 01924 200 799 from Monday to Friday at 9am-4pm.