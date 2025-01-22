Demi Moore facts: The Substance star’s age, movies, Bruce Willis split and more explained

Demi Moore is known for her roles in films like Ghost, The Substance and Indecent Proposal. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Golden Globe-winning actress has enjoyed a varied career and had many high-profile relationships over the years.

Demi Moore has been acting for over 40 years and recently won a Golden Globe for her performance in The Substance.

The Disclosure star has enjoyed a varied career, coming from a challenging home life to conquer the screen industry while also having several high-profile relationships over the years.

Here’s a round up of everything there is to know about the actress’ origins, career and personal life.

How old is Demi Moore?

Demi Moore has enjoyed a very successful year in Hollywood following the release of The Substance. Picture: Getty

Demi Moore was born on November 11, 1962, and is currently 62 years old.

The Ghost actress was born in Roswell, New Mexico, but grew up travelling a lot with her mom and newspaper salesman father.

Demi had a difficult childhood, and regularly found herself having to parent her young mother, who struggled with addiction.

Demi Moore on Dealing with Mother's Cancer Diagnosis | The Drew Barrymore Show

“My parents did the best they could, my mom did the best she could with the level of consciousness and awareness that she had at the time," she told Drew Barrymore in 2024. "But we were both more the parents to our parents,” she reflected honestly.

What are Demi Moore’s most famous films?

Demi Moore made her film debut in 1981’s Choices, and the actress has since starred in many more projects over her 40+ year career.

Most recently, Demi has achieved praise and awards wins for her role as ageing celebrity Elisabeth Sparkle in 2024’s The Substance.

THE SUBSTANCE | Official Trailer | In Theaters & On MUBI Now

Other notable Demi Moore films include:

Indecent Proposal (1993)

St Elmo’s Fire (1985)

Ghost (1991)

Striptease (1996)

Blame It On Rio (1984)

If These Walls Could Talk (1996)

Disclosure (1994)

About Last Night... (1986)

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle (2003)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Demi also voiced the lead character Esmeralda in Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and has starred in TV shows such as 2020’s Brave New World.

When did Demi Moore win her Golden Globe award?

Demi Moore picked up her Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her lead role in 2024’s The Substance.

Demi with her award at the 82nd Annual Golden Globes. Picture: Getty

Demi Moore's daughters react to Golden Globe win

In the disturbing body horror film, Demi plays fading celebrity Elisabeth Sparkle, who after being fired by a producer (Dennis Quaid) due to her age, uses a black-market drug to create a younger version of herself (Margaret Qualley).

Accepting the award – her first major acting prize – at the January 5, 2025 ceremony, Demi said: “I really wasn’t expecting that. I’m just in shock right now.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, like over 45 years, and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor and I’m just so humbled and so grateful,” she added.

Demi Moore Wins Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy | 82nd Annual Golden Globes

Demi shared the story of how she was once told by a producer that she would never amount to more than just a “popcorn actress.”

“At that time, I made that mean that this wasn’t something that I was allowed to have,” she then admitted, gesturing to her award.

But the 62-year-old went on to say that her win at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards should prove to her and any others who have ever felt that they aren’t “smart enough, or pretty enough, or skinny enough, or successful enough” that such doubts and put-downs can be proven wrong.

How many times has Demi Moore been married?

Demi Moore has been married three times, first to Freddy Moore, then to Bruce Willis, and finally to Ashton Kutcher.

Freddy Moore

Demi with Freddy Moore in 1982. Picture: Getty

Demi was married to her first husband, rock musician Freddy Moore, from 1980 to 1985.

Demi was only 18 years old when she married the singer who was 12 years her senior. While they were together, Demi collaborated with her husband to write his band The Nu-Kats' song ‘It’s Not a Rumour’.

Speaking about her first marriage in her 2019 memoir Inside Out, the actress revealed that her younger self was always unsure about her relationship with Freddy, and cheated on him the night before their wedding.

“Instead of working on my vows, I was calling a guy I’d met on a movie set. I snuck out of my own bachelorette party and went to his apartment,” Demi explained.

St. Elmo's Fire (1985) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

“Why did I do that? Why didn’t I go and see the man I was committing to spend the rest of my life with to express my doubts?

“Because I couldn’t face the fact that I was getting married to distract myself from grieving the death of my father. Because I felt there was no room to question what I’d already put in motion. I couldn’t get out of the marriage, but I could sabotage it.”

Freddy was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014, and he passed away in August 2022 aged 72.

Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore got together soon after meeting at a film screening in July 1987, and were married just a few months later during a visit to Las Vegas in November 1987.

Bruce and Demi in 1995. Picture: Getty

In her memoir, Demi recalled how having a shotgun wedding had been something the two had been “joking about” on their flight to Vegas, but when Bruce turned to her at a gambling table and suggested they should marry, “suddenly it didn’t seem like he was kidding.”

The pair stayed together for 13 years, with Demi and Bruce welcoming three daughters in that time: Rumer Willis (born 1988), Scout Willis (born 1991), and Tallulah Willis (born 1994).

Although the couple divorced in October 2000, Demi and Bruce have maintained a close relationship over the years.

Firm believers in the benefits of a blended family, since splitting the pair have continued to share in each other's lives while raising their daughters together.

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis attend Demi Moore's Inside Out book party on September 23, 2019. Picture: Getty

Demi Moore and family wish Bruce Willis a happy birthday

When both Demi and Bruce remarried in the mid-00s, the duo integrated their new partners Emma and Ashton into their existing blended family.

Speaking in 2021, Rumer Willis told People magazine about how thankful she was that her parents were so committed to keeping the family a healthy unit following their divorce.

“I'm incredibly grateful that both of my parents have made such an effort my entire life that I never felt like I had to choose between them,” she said.

“I feel so grateful that my parents made it such a priority that we could be a family, even though it looked different.”

Demi, Emma, and their children continue to be close today as they care for Bruce since his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in 2023.

Ashton Kutcher

Demi Moore was married to Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013.

Demi and Ashton together in 2011. Picture: Getty

When the pair began dating, the That ‘70s Show star was 25 while Demi was 40 years old, and the pair’s 15-year age gap became a frequent talking point in the media.

The couple protested about this focus over the years, with Demi writing in her 2019 memoir: “We couldn’t feel [the age gap]. We were totally in sync from our very first conversation.”

But by November 2011 the pair had split up after allegations that Ashton had cheated on his wife (allegations which in her memoir, Demi wrote were later confirmed).

Indecent Proposal (1993) Official Trailer #1 - Demi Moore Movie HD

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I have decided to end my six-year marriage to Ashton,” Demi said in a statement released at the time of the pair’s split.

“As a woman, a mother, and a wife there are certain values and vows that I hold sacred, and it is in this spirit that I have chosen to move forward with my life,” she added.

Who is Demi Moore’s partner today?

Demi Moore is currently believed to be single. The Substance actress was last linked to Swiss chef Daniel Humm in 2022, but the pair appeared to split that same year.

Speaking with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in September 2024, Demi confirmed her singleton status while joking that she might still be single because of her “eccentric” night-time routine, which sometimes sees her inviting her nine dogs to sleep with her in her bed!