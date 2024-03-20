Bruce Willis turns 69: Demi Moore appears in beautiful birthday photo with her ex-husband

20 March 2024, 11:40

Bruce Willis and daughter Scout share a touching moment

By Mayer Nissim

They may be divorced but Demi and Bruce are still on great terms.

Hollywood royalty Bruce Willis and Demi Moore got divorced way back in 2000 after 13 years of marriage, but it's lovely to see that there's no bad blood between the former couple.

As Bruce celebrated his 69th birthday this week, Demi was among the many people wishing him well.

Demi posted a gorgeous recent picture of her and Bruce together, facing one another on an armchair as she perched on the armrest.

She also added a recent snap of Bruce playing with his baby granddaughter Louetta, the child of his and Demi's daughter Rumer.

And to round off the post, Demi posted a throwback snap of Bruce together with the couple's three daughters: Rumer, Tallulah and Scout.

"Happy birthday, BW! We love you and are so grateful for you ♥️" Demi captioned the images.

While she was marking her ex's big day, Demi also posted an older video of her and Bruce on her Instagram story with the on-screen caption: "This is you in all your silliness and your glory and I love it."

Of course, Bruce's current other half Emma Heming Willis was also celebrating the retired actor's birthday.

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis attend Demi Moore's 'Inside Out' Book Party
Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis attend Demi Moore's 'Inside Out' Book Party. Picture: Getty Images

Her snap pictured Bruce embracing a child – presumably one of their two daughters.

"Happy Birthday my love. You are the gift that keeps giving 💞" she said.

"Just like you, we simply adore him. What you might not know, but maybe you could imagine, that being wrapped in his arms is the safest place in this whole wide world.

"He’s a true gentle-man. With so much love to give and share. That’s what I get to see, his true core. I can tell you, it’s so pure and ever so good."

Bruce Willis retired from acting in 2022 following his diagnosis with aphasia.

His condition developed and he was later diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

