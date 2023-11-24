Bruce Willis appears in sweet and heartbreaking video with daughter Scout

Bruce Willis and daughter Scout share a touching moment

By Mayer Nissim

Scout Willis posts the touching clip online.

Since the news of Bruce Willis's medical struggles broke over the last year and a half, his family have continued to share their love for him with a series of touching pictures and videos.

His daughter Scout has posted a video showing her holding her father's hand tight and giving a broad smile, with on-screen text reading "My guy".

She also marked Thanksgiving by posting an image of her dad cradling her head gently.

Bruce retired from acting in Mach 2022 after first being diagnosed first with aphasia, and he was then in February 2023 further diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, conditions affecting his comprehension and language abilities.

Bruce's wife Emma also shared a throwback photograph of Willis's large blended family to mark the holidays.

"I'm grateful and thankful to know this kind of love 🤍🧡" she wrote alongside the image.

"Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving 🍁🧡"

Bruce's family has expanded in recent years, when he became a grandfather for the first time when his daughter Rumer gave birth to Louetta Isley Thomas Willis.