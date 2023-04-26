Bruce Willis becomes a grandfather for first time amid dementia battle: 'More than we dreamed of'

26 April 2023, 11:21

The actor's daughter Rumer Willis, 34, has given birth to her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, and given the baby an unusually beautiful name.
The actor's daughter Rumer Willis, 34, has given birth to her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, and given the baby an unusually beautiful name. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The Die Hard actor's daughter Rumer Willis has given birth to her first child and praises her daughter saying she is 'pure magic'

Bruce Willis, 68, has become a grandfather just weeks after being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

The actor's daughter Rumer Willis, 34, has given birth to her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, and given the baby an unusually beautiful name.

In a post published on her Instagram page, Rumer shared a peaceful image of her newborn daughter, and revealed what the couple have called the little one.

Bruce Willis, 68, has become a grandfather just weeks after being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (pictured with daughter Rumer Willis in 2015)
Bruce Willis, 68, has become a grandfather just weeks after being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (pictured with daughter Rumer Willis in 2015). Picture: Getty

"Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, You are pure magic," she wrote.

"Born at home on Tuesday April 18th. You are more than we ever dreamed of."

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, was one of the first to congratulate the pair, writing under the post: "Omg we love her so so much."

Rumer is the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis, who has five children; Rumer, 34; Scout, 31; and Tallulah, 29 with ex-wife Demi Moore and Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with wife Emma Heming, whom he married in 2009.

The new addition to the Willis family comes just a few months after Bruce's wife confirmed he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia – the most common form of dementia in people under 60.

The legendary actor was previously diagnosed with aphasia - a condition which causes difficulties with speech - in 2022.

However the condition has progressed, and Bruce was given a more specific diagnosis earlier this year.

Bruce Willis pictured with his eldest daughters Rumer, 34; Scout, 31; and Tallulah, 29 in
Bruce Willis pictured with his eldest daughters Rumer, 34; Scout, 31; and Tallulah, 29 in 2006. Picture: Getty

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," his family said in February.

"Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead," they added.

Bruce's family thanked fans and expressed their "deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love" they had received.

