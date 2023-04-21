Bruce Willis' family share adorable video of star with young daughter amid battle with dementia

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming has shared a poignant video of her husband and their daughter Mabel, 11, when she was just a toddler.

Previously unseen footage of Bruce Willis and his daughter has been released by his family as the actor undergoes his battle with dementia.

The action star, 68, can be seen holding his daughter Mabel when she was just a toddler, and laughing as she tries to eat a lemon.

“You’ve got the hot shot,” Willis can be heard saying to his young daughter as she shudders and looks to her father as he mimics her reaction.

The clip was shared by Bruce's wife Emma Heming Willis on April 16, with the caption "This Sunday cuteness is brought to you by Mabel and Dada".

Emma and Bruce have two daughters together, Mable, now 11, and Evelyn, 8.

The Die Hard actor also has three daughters with his ex-wife, Demi Moore - Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29.

The video comes just weeks after Bruce Wills's family confirmed the star had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia – the most common form of dementia in people under 60.

The legendary 67-year-old actor was previously diagnosed with aphasia - a condition which causes difficulties with speech - in 2022.

However the condition has progressed, and Bruce was given a more specific diagnosis earlier this year.

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," his family said in February.

"Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead," they added.

The legendary 67-year-old actor was previously diagnosed with aphasia - a condition which causes difficulties with speech - in 2022 (pictured with wife Emma in 2019). Picture: Getty

Bruce Willis and wife Emma renew their vows

Bruce's family thanked fans and expressed their "deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love" they had received.

The video of Bruce Willis with his daughter is the latest nostalgic footage posted by his wife Emma – recently posting a romantic video of the pair renewing their vows in 2019.

Emma revealed the ceremony took place at the same venue the couple married at 10-years earlier, in 2009.

The couple's wedding video was filmed by Bruce's ex-wife Demi Moore, and was attended by his children.

"Those are the moments and beautiful pockets of memories that you get to hold onto for a lifetime," Emma wrote in the caption accompanying the video.